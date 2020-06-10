Trump ‘profoundly weakened’ by response to protests — GOP fears ‘voters could sweep party out of power completely: report
President Donald Trump’s response to nationwide protests against the police killing of George Floyd and the growing calls for racial justice have left him “profoundly weakened,” “politically isolated,” and have created tremendous fear within the Republican Party.
Recent polling shows Trump losing to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, in some cases by double digits, triggering “deep distress within the GOP about the incumbent’s judgment and instincts” and “fears that voters could sweep the party out of power completely on Election Day,” write Washington Post White House bureau chief Philip Rucker and national political reporter Robert Costa.
But Republican lawmakers still see themselves as tied to the President, regardless of the outcome.
There “is no sign yet of a mass exodus from the runaway Trump train. If anything,” GOP strategists say, “most elected Republicans see themselves as prisoners onboard, calculating that jumping off would lead to almost certain defeat.”
At the highest ranks, Republicans are now in the “acceptance phase of grieving,” the Post reports, noting that “there is an understanding that he’s president until at least November, and there is not much we can do about it.”
2020 Election
Des Moines’ top newspaper slams Iowa GOP’s ‘egregious’ voter suppression campaign
Iowa is among the swing states that could help determine whether President Donald Trump spends another four years in the White House or is voted out of office. It’s also a state in which the GOP has been waging a sleazy voter suppression campaign, and the Des Moines Register’s editorial board calls Iowa Republicans out for it in a blistering editorial published on June 10.
“Republican state lawmakers are on a mission: make it as difficult as possible for Iowans to vote,” the editorial warns. “Their latest effort to fulfill this mission came in the form of a last-minute 30-page amendment to a previously simple, noncontroversial bill. Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, said the new legislation — passed along party lines after a contentious late-night debate — is intended to support ‘safe, secure and reliable elections.’ It is not.”
2020 Election
2020 Election
Georgia election disaster condemned as result of deliberate GOP voter suppression: ‘This is by design’
Photos of would-be Georgia voters standing—and, in some cases, sitting—in long lines after 11 pm to cast their ballots in the state's primary on Tuesday encapsulated what rights groups and lawmakers decried as a disastrous day for democracy and an entirely predictable result of years of deliberate voter suppression efforts by Republican lawmakers and the U.S. Supreme Court.
The myriad issues that plagued Georgia's primary Tuesday—malfunctioning new voting machines, an insufficient number of paper ballots, too-few poll workers, polling places opening late—are hardly unheard of in the state, given that similar problems threw the 2018 midterm contests into chaos, sparking calls for better preparation and stronger protections against disenfranchisement.