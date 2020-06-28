Trump rages at Russian bounty on US soldiers reports with claim there ‘have not been many attacks on us’
Donald Trump broke his silence on Sunday morning at reports that he has been aware that Russia has been paying a bounty for the killing of American soldiers in Afghanistan, calling it fake news even though it has been confirmed by multiple news outlets including Fox News.
Taking to Twitter, the president wrote,”Nobody briefed or told me, @VP Pence, or Chief of Staff @MarkMeadows about the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians, as reported through an ‘anonymous source’ by the Fake News @nytimes. Everybody is denying it & there have not been many attacks on us,” before adding, “Nobody’s been tougher on Russia than the Trump Administration. With Corrupt Joe Biden & Obama, Russia had a field day, taking over important parts of Ukraine – Where’s Hunter? Probably just another phony Times hit job, just like their failed Russia Hoax. Who is their ‘source’?”
It should be noted that Mark Meadows was not White House chief of staff at the time when it was reported the president was briefed on the intelligence.
Nobody's been tougher on Russia than the Trump Administration. With Corrupt Joe Biden & Obama, Russia had a field day, taking over important parts of Ukraine – Where's Hunter? Probably just another phony Times hit job, just like their failed Russia Hoax. Who is their "source"?
The Fake News @ nytimes must reveal its "anonymous" source. Bet they can't do it, this "person" probably does not even exist!
Appearing on MSNBC early Sunday morning, the former chief of staff at the U.S. Department of Defense and the Central Intelligence Agency said it was "inconceivable" that Donald Trump was not aware that Russia has been paying a bounty for every American soldier killed in Afghanistan and said the administration's protestations "don't add up."
Speaking with host Ali Velshi, Jeremy Bash cast a jaundiced eye at statements coming out of the White House that seem to infer the president and Vice President Mike Pence were out of the loop about such a serious charge.
'"They don't appear to be denying the underlying intelligence," Bash began. "They don't appear to be denying they have intelligence that Russia and Russian intelligence paid Taliban elements to go out and kill U.S. service-members whether it was for tactical victories in Afghanistan or some more strategic effort by Moscow to get us to be more focussed on counterterrorism and less on power competition."
