Trump received Presidential Daily Briefing on Russian bounty plot: report
On Monday, CNN reported that President Donald Trump received a presidential daily briefing in the spring including the intelligence assessment that Russia was putting bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
“That assessment, the source said, was backed up by ‘several pieces of information’ that supported the view that there was an effort by the Russian intelligence unit — the GRU — to pay bounties to kill US soldiers, including interrogation of Taliban detainees and electronic eavesdropping,” reported Barbara Starr. “The source said there was some other information that did not corroborate this view but said, nonetheless, ‘This was a big deal. When it’s about US troops you go after it 100%, with everything you got.'”
This report contradicts the claim by the White House that the president was not made aware of this intelligence — a claim that even Republicans have demanded clarification on.
CNN
Ex-CIA officer in Congress stunned by Trump’s attempt to shrug off Russia bounty plot
On Monday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX), a former CIA officer, expressed his shock that President Donald Trump appeared unconcerned with the lack of in-depth briefing he was given about the Russian bounty plot, other than a written memo.
"The outrage that you have is very different than the president's," said host Erin Burnett. "He says he wasn't briefed and he made this about that. Again, it is in the Presidential Daily Briefing ... but his response to this is, 'intel just reported to me they did not find this info credible, did not report it to me or VP, another fabricated Russia hoax by the fake news, New York Times wanting to make Republicans look bad.' What do you say to that, that his response isn't I want to know what happened, wasn't to know why I wasn't briefed and I want to do something about it, but instead yelling about fabricated hoaxes and fake news?"
CNN
CNN’s Jim Acosta grills GOP congressman on claim that president didn’t need to be briefed on Russian bounties
On CNN Monday, chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta questioned Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) on his claims about the Russian bounty scandal.
"First of all, what is your reaction to that new report we have coming in, just in the last several minutes, that this information about bounties, Russian bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan, was included in the president's daily brief?"
"The question is, was it in the briefing book or briefed to him, two separate things," said Kinzinger. "I worked in the White House, these intel agencies basically take the most important parts of that and brief it verbally to the president."
CNN
Trump received Presidential Daily Briefing on Russian bounty plot: report
On Monday, CNN reported that President Donald Trump received a presidential daily briefing in the spring including the intelligence assessment that Russia was putting bounties on U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
"That assessment, the source said, was backed up by 'several pieces of information' that supported the view that there was an effort by the Russian intelligence unit — the GRU — to pay bounties to kill US soldiers, including interrogation of Taliban detainees and electronic eavesdropping," reported Barbara Starr. "The source said there was some other information that did not corroborate this view but said, nonetheless, 'This was a big deal. When it's about US troops you go after it 100%, with everything you got.'"