Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump refuses to say if he officially ordered curb on COVID-19 tests: ‘We’ve done too good of a job’

Published

4 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Monday refused to say if he had officially ordered COVID-19 testing to be slowed in order to reduce the number of confirmed cases.

“Slow the testing down, please,” Trump recalled telling administration officials at a rally in Tulsa on Saturday.

Spokespeople for the president later insisted that the he was “joking” when he made the remarks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president was asked about the statement by Scripps correspondent Joe St. George on Monday.

“Does that mean that someone watching on the local news is not going to get a test?” St. George wondered.

Trump dodged the question: “We do more tests than any country in the world by far.”

“As you do more tests, it shows more and more cases,” he continued. “So, we’re so far advanced, both in terms of the quality and the amount. And we’re doing all these tests and it shows cases. If other countries aren’t doing or if we did slow it down, we wouldn’t show nearly as many cases.”

The president complained that “asymptomatic” cases and people “with very little problems” are included in the test results.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But did you ask to slow it down?” St. George pressed.

“Uh, if it did slow down, frankly, I think we are way ahead of ourselves, if you want to know the truth,” Trump insisted without answering the question. “We’ve done too good of a job. Because everytime you go, with 25 million tests, you’re going to find more people.”

“The reason we have more cases is we do more testing!” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video clip below.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Juneteenth be made
a national holiday ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump refuses to say if he officially ordered curb on COVID-19 tests: ‘We’ve done too good of a job’

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday refused to say if he had officially ordered COVID-19 testing to be slowed in order to reduce the number of confirmed cases.

"Slow the testing down, please," Trump recalled telling administration officials at a rally in Tulsa on Saturday.

Spokespeople for the president later insisted that the he was "joking" when he made the remarks.

The president was asked about the statement by Scripps correspondent Joe St. George on Monday.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The Gettysburg Address was 272 words — while Trump’s ramp talk topped at 1798

Published

6 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

Writing in CNN, Chris Cillizza says that although President Trump planned for his Tulsa rally to be a reinvigorating kickstart to his campaign, it turned out to be something very different -- "a window into a deeply insecure President fixated on an episode of perceived weakness following the commencement address he delivered to West Point cadets a week earlier."

"Trump dedicated 1,798 words to retelling the story of his speech to cadets and his halting, tentative walk down a ramp after the address," Cillizza writes. "By way of comparison, Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address was 272 words -- or roughly one-sixth as long."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Fired US Attorney handed over a slate of Trump cases to tackle to his deputy

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

Audrey Strauss has just taken over a slate of cases involving President Donald Trump, now that Attorney General Bill Barr has removed U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman.

The Detroit News noted Monday that "the position is the most important federal law-enforcement role outside of Washington." The SDNY has been run by such names as Preet Bharara, Rudy Giuliani and James Comey.

"A graduate of Barnard College and Columbia Law School, Strauss first became a Southern District federal prosecutor in 1976. She served in the office until 1983 and then worked in Washington as a staff lawyer in the independent counsel investigation into the Reagan-era Iran-Contra affair," the report said about her biography.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image