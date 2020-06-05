Trump retweets right-wing video attacking George Floyd’s character — hours after calling it a ‘great day’ for Floyd

On Friday, President Donald Trump retweeted a video from right-wing commentator Glenn Beck, which appeared to question the wisdom of calling George Floyd a “hero” — and concurring with Black GOP commentator Candace Owens, who said it “sickens me” he is being “held up as a martyr.”

This comes hours after Trump suggested that it was a “great day” for Floyd, because unemployment was slightly down.

Trump has faced criticism for how he has handled the Floyd protests, particularly the fact that he devoted the majority of time to his first major speech on the matter talking about how he would use the military to control the protesters, and only a brief amount of time talking about Floyd himself.