Trump retweets right-wing video attacking George Floyd’s character — hours after calling it a ‘great day’ for Floyd

Published

14 mins ago

on

On Friday, President Donald Trump retweeted a video from right-wing commentator Glenn Beck, which appeared to question the wisdom of calling George Floyd a “hero” — and concurring with Black GOP commentator Candace Owens, who said it “sickens me” he is being “held up as a martyr.”

This comes hours after Trump suggested that it was a “great day” for Floyd, because unemployment was slightly down.

Trump has faced criticism for how he has handled the Floyd protests, particularly the fact that he devoted the majority of time to his first major speech on the matter talking about how he would use the military to control the protesters, and only a brief amount of time talking about Floyd himself.


2020 Election

Former Celebrity Apprentice contestant vows a ‘robot army’ will replace police if he is elected president

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

Former Major League Baseball MVP Jose Canseco is considering a presidential bid.

Canseco, the author of the tell-all book titled Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big, was a contestant during the fourth season of The Celebrity Apprentice when President Donald Trump hosted the reality TV show.

Here are some of Conseco's recent political tweets:

The volcano has erupted our political system is a total failure our criminal justice system has always been a total failure

— Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) June 5, 2020

Confederate battle flag banned — Marine Corps declares it a ‘threat to our core values’

Published

49 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

The United States Marine Corps banned the public display of the Confederate battle flag on Friday.

"Depictions of the Confederate battle flag are unauthorized in public and work spaces aboard an installation," the Marine Corps wrote in guidance to the troops.

The ban applies to bumper stickers, clothing and flags among other items.

"The Confederate battle flag has all too often been co-opted by violent extremist and racist groups whose divisive beliefs have no place in our Corps," the Marines explained.

"Our history as a nation, and events like the violence in Charlottesville in 2017, highlight the divisiveness the use of the Confederate battle flag has had on our society," the continued. "The presents a threat to our core values, unit cohesion, security, and good order and discipline."

