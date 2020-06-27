Quantcast
Trump ridiculed for boasting his TV ratings are more important than polls showing him losing to Biden

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

After canceling his golf weekend in New Jersey this weekend, Donald Trump went on a Twitter tear early Saturday morning bosting about the Tv ratings for his Tulsa rally and Fox News interview in the past week, claiming those numbers have more bearing on how he will do in November’s election than all the polls showing him losing to Joe Biden.

According to the president, “Do not believe the Fake News Media. Oklahoma speech had the highest Saturday television ratings in @FoxNews history. @seanhannity dominated T.V. with my interview on Thursday night, more than @CNN & MSDNC COMBINED. These are the real polls, the Silent Majority, not FAKE POLLS!”

He then added, “We will win the Election against Corrupt Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Schumer. We will save the Supreme Court, your 2nd Amendment, permanent damage from the ridiculous Green New Deal, and you from massive Tax Hikes. Also, our Heritage, History and LAW & ORDER!”

Few agreed with the president’s prediction and reminded him of how poorly his Oklahoma rally went before an arena that was only one-third full.

You can see the responses below:

