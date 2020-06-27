Trump ridiculed for boasting his TV ratings are more important than polls showing him losing to Biden
After canceling his golf weekend in New Jersey this weekend, Donald Trump went on a Twitter tear early Saturday morning bosting about the Tv ratings for his Tulsa rally and Fox News interview in the past week, claiming those numbers have more bearing on how he will do in November’s election than all the polls showing him losing to Joe Biden.
According to the president, “Do not believe the Fake News Media. Oklahoma speech had the highest Saturday television ratings in @FoxNews history. @seanhannity dominated T.V. with my interview on Thursday night, more than @CNN & MSDNC COMBINED. These are the real polls, the Silent Majority, not FAKE POLLS!”
He then added, “We will win the Election against Corrupt Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Schumer. We will save the Supreme Court, your 2nd Amendment, permanent damage from the ridiculous Green New Deal, and you from massive Tax Hikes. Also, our Heritage, History and LAW & ORDER!”
Few agreed with the president’s prediction and reminded him of how poorly his Oklahoma rally went before an arena that was only one-third full.
You can see the responses below:
….We will win the Election against Corrupt Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Schumer. We will save the Supreme Court, your 2nd Amendment, permanent damage from the ridiculous Green New Deal, and you from massive Tax Hikes. Also, our Heritage, History and LAW & ORDER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2020
LOL. You had 6200 people at a rally you claimed to have given 1 million tickets away for.
In the meantime, I'd like to hear your thoughts on why you invited Putin to the G7 after you were told he paid bounties on US Soldiers' heads.
— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) June 27, 2020
Accidents attract onlookers
— Jeffrey Porter (@DrinkEatLove) June 27, 2020
People were watching because you can’t put a thought together. Your vision for the next few years didn’t make sense. Had no ideas.
— shelley cohen (@sacohen) June 27, 2020
It was a horrible rally and the interview did. I thing other than reinforce the citizens to the fact that you have no plan, are indifferent to their needs and in denial about the toll of the worst Pandemic in a century. There is no compelling reason to vote for you.
— Merrilee Scott (@elektra56) June 27, 2020
And half of them apparently fell asleep. The rest were laughing at him. 🙄
— sh…Gramma’sTalking (@SusanMedrock) June 27, 2020
The hubs and I watch all your speeches! We are never sober doing so and usually laughing at you the whole time. Its quite entertaining to tell the truth. #TrumpIsLosing
— Nina (@ninasosweet79) June 27, 2020
My ratings are better than ever! pic.twitter.com/QQBPFJ1tGn
— Donald J. Trump (parody) (@DonnyTheMessiah) June 27, 2020
You’re imploding. Your approval is cratering. You’re losing by 14 pts nationwide and way behind #Biden in the swing states. #Covid19 is spiking out of control. The economy’s tanking. Stock market’s crashing. There’s still time… #Trump https://t.co/rQ1n4O1Ovf
— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) June 27, 2020
You gotta love that Trump *wants* you to believe a large portion of his supporters are too ashamed to admit they support him.
— Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) June 27, 2020
Most of us were watching for a good laugh! pic.twitter.com/gvT1vRnzVd
— MoeSchaloff (@MoeSchaloff) June 27, 2020
It’s okay bud, we know it’s all coming crashing down, there is an easy way to solve this though. RESIGN!
— Joshua Suchoza (@suchoza) June 27, 2020
Of course a Reality show "star" would think TV ratings are the best polls. Meanwhile countless people watched those rallies because they DESPISE Trump and are watching to gather more ammo to defeat him. #StayANGRY
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 27, 2020
did Putin give you the OK to tweet this
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 27, 2020
My ratings are higher than ever before guys! pic.twitter.com/tIxQ3EkZT3
— Donald J. Trump (parody) (@DonnyTheMessiah) June 27, 2020
2020 Election
WATCH: Ivanka Trump targeted in new ad slamming first family’s hypocrisy
A new ad by the MeidasTouch PAC that uses Ivanka Trump as its centerpiece was pumped out on Friday following the first daughter's video where she promoted hiring based on experience rather than education -- leading to mockery of the hiring of Trump's daughter who has no experience in public service before being handed a job by her father, Donald Trump.
The ad, which can be seen below, led to #ByeIvanka trending on Twitter.
During the 60-second commercial that is being widely shared, other members of Trump's family are also targeted for landing high-profile jobs despite no relevant experience.
2020 Election
Bill Barr is even worse than you think: His entire job is to protect Donald Trump
William Barr, the attorney general of the United States, is a water-carrier for the wealthy. He is only the latest in a long line, including, during my lifetime, such establishmentarian lickspittles as Dean Acheson, John J. McCloy, John Foster Dulles, Allen Dulles and Henry Kissinger.
This article first appeared in Salon.
These men, and the jobs they have carried out for the men — it is exclusively men — who own this country are part of the secret history of America. This is the way it works. The men who own most of the wealth in this country can't be bothered with the niggling little details of maintaining their power and ownership, so they reach down into petri dishes of power like Harvard and Yale, and they pluck out promising gofers and they groom them and train them to take care of all the nasty bits of maintaining power like keeping the working class and minorities in line, or fighting their wars or, if necessary, behind bars.
2020 Election
Trump’s poll numbers are in free fall because his base no longer sees him as competent: CNN contributor
Sitting down with CNN's Victor Blackwell on Saturday morning, Axios White House editor Margaret Talev stated that Donald Trump's declining poll numbers can be attributed to - among other things -- a large part of his voting base beginning to question whether he is up to the task of managing the COVID-19 crisis.
"The president's re-election bid appears to be in trouble," host Blackwell began. "A poll has President Trump 14 points behind the former Vice President Joe Biden nationally and new data from the New York Times shows the president losing by double digits in Michigan and Wisconsin. and states that helped him win in 2016."