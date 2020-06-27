Trump ridiculed for boasting his TV ratings are more important than polls showing him losing to Biden

After canceling his golf weekend in New Jersey this weekend, Donald Trump went on a Twitter tear early Saturday morning bosting about the Tv ratings for his Tulsa rally and Fox News interview in the past week, claiming those numbers have more bearing on how he will do in November’s election than all the polls showing him losing to Joe Biden.

According to the president, “Do not believe the Fake News Media. Oklahoma speech had the highest Saturday television ratings in @FoxNews history. @seanhannity dominated T.V. with my interview on Thursday night, more than @CNN & MSDNC COMBINED. These are the real polls, the Silent Majority, not FAKE POLLS!”

He then added, “We will win the Election against Corrupt Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Schumer. We will save the Supreme Court, your 2nd Amendment, permanent damage from the ridiculous Green New Deal, and you from massive Tax Hikes. Also, our Heritage, History and LAW & ORDER!”

Few agreed with the president’s prediction and reminded him of how poorly his Oklahoma rally went before an arena that was only one-third full.

You can see the responses below:

LOL. You had 6200 people at a rally you claimed to have given 1 million tickets away for. In the meantime, I'd like to hear your thoughts on why you invited Putin to the G7 after you were told he paid bounties on US Soldiers' heads. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) June 27, 2020

Accidents attract onlookers — Jeffrey Porter (@DrinkEatLove) June 27, 2020

People were watching because you can’t put a thought together. Your vision for the next few years didn’t make sense. Had no ideas. — shelley cohen (@sacohen) June 27, 2020

It was a horrible rally and the interview did. I thing other than reinforce the citizens to the fact that you have no plan, are indifferent to their needs and in denial about the toll of the worst Pandemic in a century. There is no compelling reason to vote for you. — Merrilee Scott (@elektra56) June 27, 2020

And half of them apparently fell asleep. The rest were laughing at him. 🙄 — sh…Gramma’sTalking (@SusanMedrock) June 27, 2020

The hubs and I watch all your speeches! We are never sober doing so and usually laughing at you the whole time. Its quite entertaining to tell the truth. #TrumpIsLosing — Nina (@ninasosweet79) June 27, 2020

My ratings are better than ever! pic.twitter.com/QQBPFJ1tGn — Donald J. Trump (parody) (@DonnyTheMessiah) June 27, 2020

You’re imploding. Your approval is cratering. You’re losing by 14 pts nationwide and way behind #Biden in the swing states. #Covid19 is spiking out of control. The economy’s tanking. Stock market’s crashing. There’s still time… #Trump https://t.co/rQ1n4O1Ovf — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) June 27, 2020

You gotta love that Trump *wants* you to believe a large portion of his supporters are too ashamed to admit they support him. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) June 27, 2020

Most of us were watching for a good laugh! pic.twitter.com/gvT1vRnzVd — MoeSchaloff (@MoeSchaloff) June 27, 2020

It’s okay bud, we know it’s all coming crashing down, there is an easy way to solve this though. RESIGN! — Joshua Suchoza (@suchoza) June 27, 2020

Of course a Reality show "star" would think TV ratings are the best polls. Meanwhile countless people watched those rallies because they DESPISE Trump and are watching to gather more ammo to defeat him. #StayANGRY — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) June 27, 2020

did Putin give you the OK to tweet this — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) June 27, 2020

