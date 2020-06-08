Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump ridiculed for decision to restart rallies: ‘A well thought out plan to kill off your base’

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, reports indicated President Donald Trump plans to resume holding in-person rallies in two weeks.

Commenters on social media promptly buried him in scorn for his decision — many of them pointing out that the president is putting his supporters in jeopardy of COVID-19 infection.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Conservative columnist nails hypocritical Republicans from evolving from anti-government to pro-authoritarian

Published

13 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

Conservative Washington Post columnist Max Boot wrote Monday that it is clear the Republican Party has evolved from tea party rage over the government to enthusiastically supporting an authoritarian President Donald Trump.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) took to Twitter last week to advocate against "quartering" protesters, meaning he opposed holding them under arrest or allowing them to stay anywhere. Cotton then advocated that troops should be sent into the streets to take down the protesters.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘The only thing Trump doesn’t want his name on’: President mocked after #TrumpRecession trends nationwide

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

According to The New York Times this Monday, the National Bureau of Economic Research announced that the United States entered into a recession in February, long before the economic downturn that was triggered by the coronavirus lockdowns.

The news added a new dynamic to the debate over the economy, causing many of President Trump critics on Twitter to point out that the news contradicts Trump's rosy proclamations about the economy before coronavirus hit.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump thinks he can restart the rallies because BLM protests inoculate him against criticism

Published

48 mins ago

on

June 8, 2020

By

According to President Donald Trump's campaign, the outbreak of outdoor public protests mean he can start holding rallies in large arenas again.

Politico reported Monday that the president will restart his "Make America Great Again" rallies in two weeks even if his older rally attendees run the risk of catching the coronavirus.

“Americans are ready to get back to action and so is President Trump. The great American comeback is real and the rallies will be tremendous,” campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. “You’ll again see the kind of crowds and enthusiasm that sleepy Joe Biden can only dream of.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image