Trump ridiculed for decision to restart rallies: ‘A well thought out plan to kill off your base’
On Monday, reports indicated President Donald Trump plans to resume holding in-person rallies in two weeks.
Commenters on social media promptly buried him in scorn for his decision — many of them pointing out that the president is putting his supporters in jeopardy of COVID-19 infection.
How stupid. How dumb would one have to be to show up to one of his rallies packed in? The virus hasn’t “gone away” https://t.co/jOvPkGZSKy
— Jason Bell (@JBellSATX) June 8, 2020
Tens of thousands of supporters indoors without social distancing, shouting and screaming, what could go wrong? Sounds like a well thought out plan to kill off your base. https://t.co/opp0k6gEbv
— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) June 8, 2020
Trump has been DOMINATING media mentions over the last 3 months… This has resulted in him falling further behind. So the strategy is now to have hold rallies in order to get more media attention. I don't get it.
— (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) June 8, 2020
Go for it! pic.twitter.com/Z2K6bJYNrV
— Witchfinder General (@Pedro_Loves_U) June 8, 2020
Remember #MAGA , masks are for weenies!
— Steve-o (@stevebradygold) June 8, 2020
110,000+ deaths so far from Coronavirus not enough for him yet?
— Melanka (@CLaurignano) June 8, 2020
He just doesn't care.
He let virus spread.
He led a terrible response, eventually.
He pushed for reopening too soon.
Now he wants to cancel any avoidance techniques (masks/social distancing) & get his supporters killed.
He doesn't care who dies so he can get his ego "fix."
— hmmm889 (@hmmm889) June 8, 2020