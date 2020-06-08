Trump ridiculed for decision to restart rallies: ‘A well thought out plan to kill off your base’

On Monday, reports indicated President Donald Trump plans to resume holding in-person rallies in two weeks.

Commenters on social media promptly buried him in scorn for his decision — many of them pointing out that the president is putting his supporters in jeopardy of COVID-19 infection.

How stupid. How dumb would one have to be to show up to one of his rallies packed in? The virus hasn’t “gone away” https://t.co/jOvPkGZSKy — Jason Bell (@JBellSATX) June 8, 2020

Tens of thousands of supporters indoors without social distancing, shouting and screaming, what could go wrong? Sounds like a well thought out plan to kill off your base. https://t.co/opp0k6gEbv — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) June 8, 2020

Trump has been DOMINATING media mentions over the last 3 months… This has resulted in him falling further behind. So the strategy is now to have hold rallies in order to get more media attention. I don't get it. — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) June 8, 2020

110,000+ deaths so far from Coronavirus not enough for him yet? — Melanka (@CLaurignano) June 8, 2020

He just doesn't care. He let virus spread. He led a terrible response, eventually. He pushed for reopening too soon. Now he wants to cancel any avoidance techniques (masks/social distancing) & get his supporters killed. He doesn't care who dies so he can get his ego "fix." — hmmm889 (@hmmm889) June 8, 2020