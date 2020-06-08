Quantcast
Trump thinks he can restart the rallies because BLM protests inoculate him against criticism

1 min ago

According to President Donald Trump’s campaign, the outbreak of outdoor public protests mean he can start holding rallies in large arenas again.

Politico reported Monday that the president will restart his “Make America Great Again” rallies in two weeks even if his older rally attendees run the risk of catching the coronavirus.

“Americans are ready to get back to action and so is President Trump. The great American comeback is real and the rallies will be tremendous,” campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. “You’ll again see the kind of crowds and enthusiasm that sleepy Joe Biden can only dream of.”

He did not say whether the campaign would be requiring masks, temperature checks or masks to attend.

There are still states that are limiting gatherings, so it’s unclear where Trump will try to hold his rallies. At the same time, there are states that aren’t restricting crowds, like Texas, and are experiencing an uptick in cases and hospitalizations.

Trump is probably most needed in Colorado and Arizona for Sens. Martha McSally and Cory Gardner, both of whom are seen as likely losses for the GOP in November. While Arizona is open to anyone, Colorado’s order encourages outdoor recreation while prohibiting gatherings in groups larger than 10.

Florida has similarly reopened everything after refusing to lockdown. Still, however, Florida is restricting gatherings of 50 people or more.

The swing states of Ohio and Pennsylvania limit large gatherings as well that would stop a large Trump rally. In Ohio it is 10 or more and in Pennsylvania, depending on the county, it is 250 or more banned. Michigan won’t allow crowds of over 100 people.

It’s unknown if Trump will do his rally outside at a field or place where people can social distance or if he’ll pack people into smaller locations.


White man cracks black teen in the face with bike chain after dispute over ‘loud music’

14 mins ago

June 8, 2020

In what police are calling a racially motivated attack, a 42-year-old Michigan man has been arrested after he hit a black man in the face with a bike chain. He also reportedly used a racial slur during the attack.

Lee James Mouat, Jr. was charged on Sunday with "assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, felonious assault and ethnic intimidation," Fox 6 reports.

The victim, who is 18, had three teeth knocked out and suffered a cut on his lip during the attack. According to the family of the victim, Devin Freelon, Jr., Mouat was angry over loud music and went to his car to retrieve the chain.

Black Lives Matter activists were perfectly positioned to expose Trump

53 mins ago

June 8, 2020

"Noobs are forever." That's what my partner jokingly said to me this weekend, after the two of us attended the strikingly huge Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest in Philadelphia on Saturday.

This article was originally published at Salon

We were talking about the phalanxes of newcomers to the movement — often identifiable by their well-meaning but tone deaf signs — who had joined with more seasoned BLM protesters who have been at this for years. We'd both been to BLM protests before, most notably an enormous one in New York in 2014, after an NYPD officer choked Eric Garner to death. But there's no question that something has shifted, and lots of people who had previously stayed out of the movement now felt compelled to pick up signs and march in the streets against police brutality.

Man arrested after threatening to shoot up ‘antifa soldiers’ at San Antonio protest

56 mins ago

June 8, 2020

A man in San Antonio, Texas, is facing charges of making terroristic threats on social media after he threatened to kill "Antifa soldiers" at Friday's protests in the city, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

In a post to Twitter, David Rangel wrote, "Attn @antifa or any Antifa soldiers coming to San Antonio today. If you show up at the Peal complex I will personally kill you. (Sic) around and find out."

According to police, Rangel has a long history of mental illness and alcohol abuse. He was arrested this Saturday.

