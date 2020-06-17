Trump says Black Lives Matter protesters ‘don’t even know what they’re protesting’

Fox News host Sean Hannity teased an interview with President Donald Trump at the top of his show, but Trump never appeared in what is generally referred to as the “A-Block” of the show, the first and most important segment. Instead, Trump was embarrassingly shoved into the last of Hannity’s show. Hannity also couldn’t get the president to do an in-person interview, it was a call-in interview instead.

Oh man the president isn't even leading off Hannity. It's Bongino first. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 18, 2020

Hannity claimed that former Vice President Joe Biden had problems with his “mental state” because he was still sheltering in place due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases. Trump, by contrast, is traveling to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where they’re experiencing the highest cases of the virus since the outbreak.

He then went on to bash the Black Lives Matter protests complaining about them protesting while complaining about Trump holding the rally. Protesters weren’t required to sign a waiver for the protest and many are wearing masks, but Trump’s rally is requiring people promise they won’t sue the president if they get COVID-19.

He then began trashing the protesters as “anarchists” and “terrorists” before saying that he believes many protesters “don’t even know what they’re protesting.”

