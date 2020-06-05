Trump brags about jobs report as black unemployment hits 10 year high

President Donald Trump is taking full credit for May’s drop in unemployment numbers, calling it a “tremendous tribute to equality,” and even saying that it’s a “great day” for George Floyd, a Black man killed by police.

Black unemployment increased to “the highest in more than a decade.”

Black unemployment climbed in May to 16.8%, the highest in more than a decade https://t.co/WnKdQzpGHi pic.twitter.com/2nJaixwchs — Bloomberg Economics (@economics) June 5, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hopefully, George is looking down right now in saying this is a great thing happening for our country. A great day for him, a great day for everybody,” Trump declared. “What’s happening for our country right now is the greatest thing for race relations, for the African American community.”

Trump on George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis cops: “Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying, ‘this is a great thing that’s happening for our country.’ This is a great day for him.” pic.twitter.com/LDl4V9Phzg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 5, 2020

The unemployment rate for Black Americans increased from 16.7% to 16.8%. White unemployment dropped from 14.2% to 12.4%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, the unemployment dropped unexpectedly from 14.7% in April to 13.3% in May, although economists warn there are technical problems with the report.

The employment rate is still at Great Depression levels.