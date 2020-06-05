Trump brags about jobs report as black unemployment hits 10 year high
President Donald Trump is taking full credit for May’s drop in unemployment numbers, calling it a “tremendous tribute to equality,” and even saying that it’s a “great day” for George Floyd, a Black man killed by police.
Black unemployment increased to “the highest in more than a decade.”
Black unemployment climbed in May to 16.8%, the highest in more than a decade https://t.co/WnKdQzpGHi pic.twitter.com/2nJaixwchs
— Bloomberg Economics (@economics) June 5, 2020
“Hopefully, George is looking down right now in saying this is a great thing happening for our country. A great day for him, a great day for everybody,” Trump declared. “What’s happening for our country right now is the greatest thing for race relations, for the African American community.”
Trump on George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis cops: “Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying, ‘this is a great thing that’s happening for our country.’ This is a great day for him.” pic.twitter.com/LDl4V9Phzg
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 5, 2020
The unemployment rate for Black Americans increased from 16.7% to 16.8%. White unemployment dropped from 14.2% to 12.4%.
Overall, the unemployment dropped unexpectedly from 14.7% in April to 13.3% in May, although economists warn there are technical problems with the report.
The employment rate is still at Great Depression levels.
Unable to defend the extrajudicial killing of black people by the police or the viciousness of police assaults on peaceful protesters, conservatives are grasping desperately at a new gotcha to discredit the recent national uprisings: Liberals are a bunch of hypocrites. This time, however, it's got a coronavirus twist, as progressives are being accused of hypocrisy for supporting the protests while allegedly opposing all other social gatherings in the name of "public health."
One out of three Americans used bleach ‘in non recommended high-risk practices’ to battle coronavirus: CDC report
One third of Americans used bleach or other household disinfectants "in non-recommended high risk practices" in attempts to reduce the spread of the deadly coronavirus, a new CDC survey finds.
Among the non-recommended practices were using "bleach on food products, applying household cleaning and disinfectant products to skin, and inhaling or ingesting cleaners and disinfectants," the CDC says, as The Daily Beast reports.
Authorities seize thousands of dollars worth of masks intended to shield protesters from COVID-19: report
The U.S. Postal Service told a Black Lives Matter-affiliated group that face masks it sent to protect protesters from the new coronavirus were seized by law enforcement, according to a new report.
This article was originally published at Salon
The Movement for Black Lives bought tens of thousands of dollars worth of masks they planned to distribute to protesters marching against George Floyd's death and police brutality across the country, HuffPost reported. But the first shipment of 2,000 masks sent from Oakland to Washington, St. Louis, New York City and Minneapolis never left the state.