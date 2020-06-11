Trump schooled for associating Confederate generals with ‘winning and freedom’ by CNN panel
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would not change the names of American military bases named after Confederate generals on the grounds that those generals were part of America’s tradition of “winning and freedom.”
A CNN panel on Thursday, however, pointed out that the generals being praised by Trump are most famous for losing a war in which they fought to keep millions of black people enslaved.
“It is amazing that that is actually the justification,” said CNN reporter Abby Phillip. “A lot of people have rightly pointed out that some of these generals you wouldn’t — first of all, you wouldn’t associate them with freedom, but some of them you can’t associate with winning.”
CNN’s John Berman then pointed out that Trump’s first campaign rally in months will be held in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which was the site of one of the worst racist massacres of black Americans in the country’s history.
“I don’t know what he knows about these things, but someone in there should be aware of the symbolism here and he may want to address that,” Berman said.
“They may be aware and this may be a very clear dog whistle,” replied CNN political commentator Karen Finney. “Trump does understand, from a cultural perspective, that the swathe of his base… that it was racial anxiety that people were feeling.”
Watch the video below.
CNN
CNN’s Cuomo blasts Trump for ‘glamorizing’ the Confederacy: Today we know their cause was ‘BS’
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," Chris Cuomo tore into President Donald Trump's refusal to eliminate Confederate names from U.S. military bases.
"Sign of the times, NASCAR announced today, no more displaying the Confederate flag at all events and properties," said Cuomo. "Pentagon officials now considering renaming bases that bear Confederate commanders' names. Trump, however, adamantly opposed, saying it's part of a 'great American heritage' and we should 'respect our military.' The Confederate military is not 'our' military. They fought to keep slavery. They lost, okay? That's exactly why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is renewing a call to remove statues in the U.S. Capitol."
Breaking Banner
‘Orwellian doublespeak’: CNN’s Anderson Cooper blasts Kayleigh McEnany’s defense of Trump’s conspiracy of Buffalo protester
On CNN Wednesday, anchor Anderson Cooper laid into White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for her defense of President Donald Trump's conspiracy theory about the Buffalo protester hospitalized by police.
"Here's the conspiracy theory which the president tweeted out to nearly 81 million followers. Quote, 'Buffalo protester shoved by police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away from appearing to scan police equipment in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a setup?' The whole notion that the president is tweeting about came from a Russian-born alleged 'reporter' on a fledgling right wing network who also has written for the Kremlin propaganda network Sputnik. You can't make this up."
Breaking Banner
‘Silly, sad, and desperate’: CNN’s Avlon blasts Trump’s ‘pathetic’ attempt to threaten the network for bad polls
On CNN's "OutFront" Wednesday, fact-checker John Avlon slammed President Donald Trump for his legal letter to CNN demanding an apology for reporting on a poll showing him losing to former Vice President Joe Biden.
"Have you ever seen a campaign demand a retraction or an apology over a poll?" asked host Erin Burnett.
"No, absolutely not, and certainly not a president," said Avlon. "Because it is absurd on its face. It's silly, it's sad, it's desperate, and it is not a little pathetic, but it is consistent with the president's impulse. February 2017, he tweeted out any negative polls you see are fake news.' And this is his impulse, he rails against data he doesn't like, and his subservient staff is trying to please the boss. It's pathetic."