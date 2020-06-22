Trump spins all-caps conspiracy theory about mail-in ballots
President Donald Trump started off the week with an all-caps conspiracy theory about voting by mail.
The president claimed the November election would “rigged” by foreign countries printing out ballots, although he offered no evidence or any explanation for how those ballots would be sent to voters.
“RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS,” Trump tweeted. “IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES!”
Many states have taken steps to expand absentee voting to protect voters from possible exposure to the coronavirus, but Trump and other Republicans have generally opposed expanding the vote in that way.
RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020
