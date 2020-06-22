Trump ‘spitting out racist trash’ instead of doing his job: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blasted President Donald Trump for spewing “racist trash” instead of responding to the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump mocked the deadly virus as the “kung flu” during Saturday’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the “Morning Joe” host said the president was increasingly isolated from public opinion.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Here you have the president still spitting out racist trash at rallies,” Scarborough said. “He’s on the wrong side, it seems, of just about every major issue. On the pandemic and wearing masks, it’s a 75-25 split. He’s going with the 25, he’s against the 75. On the marches it’s a 75-25 split, he’s on the 25 side on the marches. Seventy-five of Americans think it’s wholly justified. Immigration, he’s going to Arizona on the wall, on the wrong side of the 75-25 split. Highest numbers of Americans support immigration, 75 percent, and say it’s important.”
“Those numbers have actually gone up under Donald Trump, who has actually done more to show Americans the latent racism and the latent bigotry that not only black Americans but Hispanic-Americans, Asian-Americans, every group that has been discriminated against,” Scarborough added, “it seems that Donald Trump has inadvertently shined the brightest of lights on that racism, and if you believe what the polls say, the overwhelming majority of Americans are offended.”
Watch the segment here:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
An anchor for Fox 5 in New York asked a Korean band to explain why their fans allegedly sabotaged a President Donald Trump's recent rally in Tulsa.
The exchange occurred as the band TXT was being interviewed on Monday morning.
"A million people were going to show up but a lot of K-pop fans have said they actually got the tickets," the anchor explained. "Do you know anything about that whole movement, TikTok users and K-pop fans getting those tickets for President Trump's rally and then not showing up?"
The band members seemed confused by the question.
"We were practicing, that's all," one performer explained.
Writing in The Bulwark, columnist Tim Miller unpacks President Trump rally this Saturday on Tulsa, Oklahoma -- the first rally he's held since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The rally was supposed to be a blowout, but to Trump's surprise, he faced a half-empty arena and a host of other issues that have raised questions about the strength of his campaign as November closes in.
According to Miller, as soon as Trump stepped on the stage Saturday, "the story transformed from dystopian fiction to absurdist farce."
"The Trump on display in Tulsa was not a strong man steeling himself for a crackdown against protesters while standing astride a silent majority of mask-eschewing followers with a death wish," Miller writes. "Instead, out from behind the curtain came a weak and whiny D-list Rodney Dangerfield, obsessed with minor slights and not getting enough respect from the Fake News Media that he claims to hate but seems to be kind of super into."