Trump ‘spitting out racist trash’ instead of doing his job: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough blasted President Donald Trump for spewing “racist trash” instead of responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump mocked the deadly virus as the “kung flu” during Saturday’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the “Morning Joe” host said the president was increasingly isolated from public opinion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Here you have the president still spitting out racist trash at rallies,” Scarborough said. “He’s on the wrong side, it seems, of just about every major issue. On the pandemic and wearing masks, it’s a 75-25 split. He’s going with the 25, he’s against the 75. On the marches it’s a 75-25 split, he’s on the 25 side on the marches. Seventy-five of Americans think it’s wholly justified. Immigration, he’s going to Arizona on the wall, on the wrong side of the 75-25 split. Highest numbers of Americans support immigration, 75 percent, and say it’s important.”

“Those numbers have actually gone up under Donald Trump, who has actually done more to show Americans the latent racism and the latent bigotry that not only black Americans but Hispanic-Americans, Asian-Americans, every group that has been discriminated against,” Scarborough added, “it seems that Donald Trump has inadvertently shined the brightest of lights on that racism, and if you believe what the polls say, the overwhelming majority of Americans are offended.”

Watch the segment here: