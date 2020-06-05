Trump stokes division in Republican Party as he rages at Sen. Lisa Murkowski
As the Republican Party is struggling to defend him in a moment of nationwide strife, President Donald Trump decided Thursday night to fuel divisions within GOP rather than make nice.
He had already lashed out on Wednesday at his former Defense Secretary James Mattis, who sharply criticized Trump’s response to the ongoing George Floyd protests. But on Thursday night, Trump took at aim at sitting Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.
Murkowski had commended Mattis’s comments and said publicly that she is “struggling” with the decision of whether to support Trump in his re-election. She explained: “I feel like perhaps we’re getting to a point where we can be more honest with the concerns that we might hold internally.”
The president did not appreciate this rebuke, mild as it may have been.
“Few people know where they’ll be in two years from now, but I do, in the Great State of Alaska (which I love) campaigning against Senator Lisa Murkowski. She voted against HealthCare, Justice Kavanaugh, and much else…” Trump said in a tweet. “Unrelated, I gave Alaska ANWR, major highways, and more. Get any candidate ready, good or bad, I don’t care, I’m endorsing. If you have a pulse, I’m with you!”
As far as intra-party feuds that cross the executive and legislative branches go, a president pledging to campaign against a sitting senator is the most extreme possible salvo. While Trump surely hopes it will prevent any of Murkowski’s colleagues from joining her in dissent, it’s unlikely to cure the unease at the root of her concerns.
And in Murkowski’s case, it’s an unusually weak threat. Murkowski famously lost her 2010 GOP primary race in Alaska, but she won her Senate election anyway with an impressive write-in campaign. She’s thus much less reliant on the Republican Party for political power than many others, which may explain why she felt free to express her doubts in the first place. Nevertheless, it’s doubtless true that she’d rather not have Trump campaigning against her when she’s up for re-election if she can help it.
Trump vows he'll back any candidate with a pulse against GOP senator who questioned Trump's response to protests
Chinese, Iranian hackers targeted Biden and Trump campaigns, Google official says
State-backed hackers from China have targeted staffers working on the U.S. presidential campaign of Joe Biden, a senior Google security official said Thursday. The same official said Iranian hackers had also recently targeted email accounts belonging to President Donald Trump's campaign staff.
The announcement, made on Twitter by the head of Google's Threat Analysis Group, Shane Huntley, is the latest indication of the digital spying routinely aimed at top politicians of all stripes.
Huntley said there was "no sign of compromise" of either campaign.
Iranian attempts to break into Trump campaign officials' emails have been documented before. Last year, Microsoft Corp announced that a group often nicknamed Charming Kitten had tried to break into email accounts belonging to an unnamed U.S. presidential campaign that sources identified as Trump's.
Trump hauls campaign team in for meeting as his standing 'erodes in key battleground states': report
President Donald Trump's sliding poll numbers have left him in a precarious position electorally, and now Bloomberg is reporting that the president is hauling his campaign team in for a meeting to figure out how to stop the bleeding.
The meeting, which will include son-in-law Jared Kushner and campaign manager Brad Parscale, comes as the president has seen "his political standing erode in key battleground states," sources tell Bloomberg.