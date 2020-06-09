Trump thinks it’d be ‘fun’ if George W. Bush endorsed Joe Biden: report

President Donald Trump and his team are hoping former President George W. Bush will endorse Joe Biden, which an increasing number of Democrats are also hoping for, as well.

Trump has privately told his associates that it would be “fun” to run against both Biden and Bush, and he views that potential nomination as a chance to run against the political establishment he defeated in 2016, reported The Daily Beast.

“We would LOVE him to officially endorse Biden,” said a source close to the White House. “[That] would be such a gift to us.”

A senior Trump campaign official said some team members “desperately” want Bush to back Biden, which they believe would infuriate the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

“I imagine we want it about as much as a lot of Biden people would not want it,” that official said.

Bush’s popularity has improved in the 12 years since he left the White House, and some prominent Democrats would welcome a cross-party endorsement of Biden.

“Our task is to build the broadest coalition possible,” said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), a former co-chair of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) presidential campaign. “I began my career in public service running against Bush’s war in Iraq in 2004, but no one doubts his commitment to tolerance and inclusiveness.”

Kanna believes a Bush endorsement would highlight “the enormous stakes in 2020 for our democracy,” and other Democrats believe it would boost Biden in crucial swing states.

“Ninety percent of Trump’s vote is the base, and the base isn’t going to care what George Bush says,” said former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell. “Then there’s the 10 percent of independents, suburban Republicans that stuck with him.”

“The question is: what effect does a George Bush endorsement have with them?” he added. “I’d say, it adds weight to the entire picture that’s growing. I don’t think there’s any blowback on our side.”