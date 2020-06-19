Quantcast
Trump threatens possible violence against protesters outside his Tulsa rally

7 mins ago

President Donald Trump issued new threats against protesters as nationwide demonstrations continue against police brutality.

The president warned protesters not to show up outside his Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally planned for Saturday, and suggested they would be met with violence.

“Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis,” Trump tweeted. “It will be a much different scene!”

President Donald Trump issued new threats against protesters as nationwide demonstrations continue against police brutality.

The president warned protesters not to show up outside his Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally planned for Saturday, and suggested they would be met with violence.

"Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis," Trump tweeted. "It will be a much different scene!"

Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!

Tulsa: Two racist white mobs — 1921 and 2020

15 mins ago

June 19, 2020

Historians will look back at Donald Trump’s campaign rally on Saturday as the second major racist white mob in a century to wreak death and havoc in Tulsa.

More than 19,000 people are expected the crowd into Tulsa’s BOK Center for Trump’s first “Make America Great Again” rally since the COVID19 pandemic erupted in March. Large, crowded indoor events – especially where people are shouting, jumping up and down, and perspiring – are the most dangerous activities for spreading the coronavirus, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Public health experts call such events a “super spreader,”  where a small number of individuals infect a disproportionately large number of others.

Chaos erupts after Cincinnati councilman abruptly ends hearing over calls to defund police

21 mins ago

June 19, 2020

A Cincinnati budget input hearing ended in chaos after a city councilman abruptly ended the public meeting after the crowd became angry at a resident calling to boost spending for police.

Councilman David Mann, who served two stints as mayor in the 1980s and early 1990s and is running again next year, called to adjourn the hearing early after the crowd began shouting down resident Carl Bechman's call for more police funding, reported WXIX-TV.

