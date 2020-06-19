Trump threatens possible violence against protesters outside his Tulsa rally

President Donald Trump issued new threats against protesters as nationwide demonstrations continue against police brutality.

The president warned protesters not to show up outside his Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally planned for Saturday, and suggested they would be met with violence.

“Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis,” Trump tweeted. “It will be a much different scene!”

