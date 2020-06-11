Trump to resume MAGA rallies on Juneteenth at the site of the ‘single worst incident of racial violence’

President Donald Trump’s long racist history will gain another notch on his belt when he resumes holding his official campaign rallies by flying to the city of the “single worst incident of racial violence in American history” on a Juneteenth, a sacred day celebrating the end of slavery.

Trump was to deliver a speech on race relations, but that may have been canceled after a report by journalist April Ryan revealed the address was being crafted by Stephen Miller, a top Trump White House advisor and a white nationalist.

Trump now will deliver a speech Thursday on law and order and policing.

Next week, on Friday, June 19 – which just happens, coincidentally, to be Juneteenth – the President will board Air Force One and jet off to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where 99 years ago this month anywhere between dozens and hundreds were horrifically slaughtered in the Tulsa Race Massacre.

“The Trump campaign’s choice of Tulsa on Juneteenth is curious given the city’s history,” The Washington Post noted. “The worst single incident of racial violence in U.S. history occurred in Tulsa in 1921, when mobs of whites killed dozens of African Americans, injured hundreds and destroyed a black neighborhood. Trump’s announcement comes as thousands protest racial injustice across the United States.”

In addition to the lives lost, nearly 7000 were wounded and had to be hospitalized or housed in large facilities. 35 square city blocks of what was called at the time “Black Wall Street,” for its affluent population, were burned to the ground, at a loss of wealth in modern day terms of over $30 million.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is a day celebrating the end of slavery. On that day in 1865, Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was finally read to slaves in Texas, the last Confederate state to announce the proclamation – two and a half years after it had been signed.

Some reactions to the news:

So…Juneteenth. In the city where the Tulsa Massacre took place in 1921. As he’s pushing back against anti-racism that he sees as a threat to his presidency. This symbolism sucks. https://t.co/ZyLf5FfQ4P — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) June 10, 2020

TRUMP: Hey black people, what have you got to lose? TRUMP (3 yrs later) Hey black people, I’m going to host a white supremacist pro-police brutality rally in Tulsa on Juneteenth during a global pandemic I made worse through ignorance and which is disproportionately killing you — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) June 10, 2020

You want proof that trump HATES “The Blacks?” He just selected Tulsa, OK — the site of the Tulsa Massacre that killed 300 Blacks — for the site of his 1st rally in months. On June 19th.

JUNETEENTH, FFS.https://t.co/WCijueSlv7 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 10, 2020

The horrific Tulsa Race Massacre occurred 99 years ago this month: #OHS pic.twitter.com/l5iYiglN07 — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) June 10, 2020

So Trump is returning to the campaign trail on Juneteenth with a MAGA rally at the site of the Tulsa Race Massacre, one of the most horrific acts of racial violence against black people in American history…🤔 https://t.co/xFbXKZBlxj — Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) June 10, 2020

Trump is holding his first campaign during the corona virus outbreak and BLM protests in Tulsa, Ok. Is it a coincidence Tulsa is the site of one of the worst race riots in American history, nearly 100 years ago? Or is this calculated? — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 10, 2020

Tulsa, scene of the worst white on black race riots in this country’s history. Hundreds of blacks lynched, thousands of black businesses destroyed. The cops sided with the whites and strafed defenseless black women and children with airplanes. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 10, 2020

So @realDonaldTrump wants to do his first campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla. on JUNETEENTH?! Really?This is also the 99th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Riots. He better be prepared for a MASSIVE protest rally. Bank. On. It. It’s gonna happen. — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) June 10, 2020