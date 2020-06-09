Trump to speak at West Point graduation despite NY Gov. Cuomo’s coronavirus orders, infections on campus
President Donald Trump plans to speak at the West Point Military Academy’s graduation this week, a White House spokesman said Tuesday — though the ceremony flouts Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s social distancing directives and more than a dozen cadets have tested positive for the coronavirus.Spokesman Judd Deere said Trump’s commencement speech Saturday is about celebrating the “amazing accomplishments” of the roughly 1,000 cadets expected at West Point’s upstate New York campus.“As the commander-in-chief, President Trump wants to celebrate that and thank them for their service to our country,” Deere wro…
ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: