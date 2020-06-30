Trump triggers outrage for attacking anti-segregation housing rule: ‘More racist by the second’

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump tweeted that he was “studying” the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) rule — a regulation that combats neighborhood segregation — calling it “devastating” and “not fair to homeowners.”

Trump’s new attack on fair housing sparked fury from commenters on social media — some of whom pointed out that Trump and his father were investigated by the Justice Department in the 1970s for denying apartments to Black applicants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's what he now wants to get rid of https://t.co/6Lgi6rwwkF pic.twitter.com/bN3UincNLj — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) July 1, 2020

“At the request of many racist Americans, I’m gonna study this regulation which does a little bit to force them to be less racist in hopes of saving already thriving communities I just called trash” — WickieLite (@WickieLite) July 1, 2020

AFFH-In 1968, Congress made a promise to the American people to end discrimination in housing based on race, national origin and certain other characteristics, and that it would eliminate racial segregation..his tweets are getting even more racist by the second. #Biden2020 — Catchbetterdays (@catchbetterdays) July 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The intention is to promote equal housing opportunities and level the playing field so that all neighborhoods provide the quality services and amenities that are important for people to live successful lives. It ends housing discrimination. You racist — Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) July 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The President is outwardly looking for ways to divide people. It's pathetic and despicable. — Steward Beckham (@iTweetyNerd) July 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

translation: the guy who was fined by the federal government for refusing to rent apartments to black people wants to gut a 1968 law that ensures that black people have fair access to housing — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 1, 2020

Of course Trump wants to get rid of AFFH, he was sued for housing discrimination against black Americans decades ago. https://t.co/Y52ztNzRhi — Chris B (@ChrisBEsq) July 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Wow, you're going full Nixon — law & order, silent majority, and now a dogwhistle for "white flight?" Totally on brand for you, Twitler. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 1, 2020

“Great Americans who live in the suburbs”?? 😂

Yep – Trump’s terrified. — Drain The Trumps 🇺🇸 (@DrainTheTrumps) July 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nobody more disqualified to oversee “fairness in housing”, than Donald Trump. But hey — Russia is paying to murder our troops and Trumplican governors are killing their citizens—so fuck it. Why not. — JΛKΣ (@USMCLiberal) July 1, 2020

Trump is freaking out over losing the suburbs. But he’s losing support across the board from every demographic. Vulnerable republicans are begging him to get it together, but this genius thinks his best bet is to continue going hard right and divide. Honestly I see a blowout. — Milquetoast (@BlueRobotDesign) July 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT