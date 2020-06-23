Trump triggers outrage for doubling down on ‘Kung Flu’ slur: ‘He took off his hood today’

At his rally in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday, President Donald Trump once again used the racist term “Kung Flu” to describe coronavirus, to an eruption of applause from the attendees.

The president’s casual bigotry spurred outrage on social media.

In March, @KellyannePolls said that "kung flu" was "highly offensive" and mentioned her husband and kids, who have Asian heritage, because obviously it's especially offensive to Asian-Americans. President Trump just used the term for a third time. To raucous applause. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 23, 2020

The president just doubled down- tripled, really- on "Kung Flu" at the speech in Phoenix. — David Swerdlick (@Swerdlick) June 23, 2020

There he goes with “Kung Flu” again. The racism gets a big round of applause from these fine churchgoers. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) June 23, 2020

Why do we televise Klan rallies now? — Ryan O (@Ryan_Oconnor55) June 23, 2020

They are cheering racist rhetoric AT A CHURCH. — Julie (@juliepewitt88) June 23, 2020

I'm glad he lying all the lies in a church. Get it on record for St Peter's review at the Gates. — ᴀʀᴛ 🇺🇸 (@__Arthur_Dent__) June 23, 2020

Just today and not in 1970? — The__Chief (@Mr_RGP) June 23, 2020

People actually listen to this crap and think – yeah, this is the person that should run our country. It’s embarrassing. He talks nonsense. He thinks he’s funny. If he only knew… the 🌎 is 😂 — United We Are Strong. Divided We Will Fall. (@D0Right) June 23, 2020

This is a Cult, attending a rally, in a church….Sounds right — Johna Villalvazo (@BuddhasLaughing) June 23, 2020