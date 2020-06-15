Trump upset with coverage of his health as questions swirl over his potential maladies: Maggie Haberman
Appearing on CNN’s “New Day” to discuss the state of Donald Trump’s health, Maggie Haberman of the New York Times said whether the president is hiding illness or not, coverage of his problems walking down a ramp, as well as footage of him struggling to raise his right arm high enough for him to take a drink, is troubling to the president.
With CNN medical expert Sanjay Gupta begging off from diagnosing Trump, the New York Times reporter was asked about the political implications for the president.
“Perhaps no one more sensitive to how his health and stamina is portrayed in public than the president himself and you saw that in his tweet explaining this over the weekend, trying to explain that slow walk down the ramp,” New Day co-host Alisyn Camerota began. “What is the president’s level of concern, given that he has not been shy about attacking his political opponents as somehow not being up to the job?”
“Look, this is never coverage the president wants of anything related to his health,” the reporter replied. “As you know he invited it by responding to the videos [on Twitter]. It wasn’t just the video of him on a ramp; there was another video of him having trouble lifting a water glass to his mouth, where he had to use his left hand to basically finish helping his right arm guide it to his mouth at a speech at West Point — he never likes coverage like this.”
“As I said, he invited it by tweeting about it,” she continued. “I think Sanjay is right. We don’t know what the issue is, we don’t know from looking at this video. We know the president has had issues with stairs before, but as Sanjay also says, there are a lot of questions around the president’s physical fitness, because he has dictated a note to a doctor in 2016, because he had this still unexplained, other than saying he wanted to get a jump on his physical, abrupt visit to Walter Reed [Hospital] last year.”
“Look, it is perfectly legitimate for them to raise questions about Joe Biden’s health. He’s 77 years old. But it’s also legitimate to ask about this president’s,” she added.
Watch below:
2020 Election
Republicans worried Ron Johnson’s investigation of Obama officials will blow up in their faces: report
According to a report from Politico, not all Republicans are on-board with an investigation by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) into the actions of former officials who served President Barack Obama's administration, fearing it could blow up in their faces during a tough election year.
Johnson, in his capacity as the senior Republican on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, is set to open an inquiry into officials in the previous administration who were involved in the federal government's investigation into Russian ties to Donald Trump's presidential campaign in a move that, reportedly, will please Donald Trump.
2020 Election
‘We can’t see any way his visit will be good for the city’: Largest Tulsa newspaper says Trump not welcome
"Tulsa is still dealing with the challenges created by a pandemic. The city and state have authorized reopening, but that doesn't make a mass indoor gathering of people pressed closely together and cheering a good idea."
The editorial board of Tulsa, Oklahoma's largest daily newspaper on Monday slammed President Donald Trump's planned June 20 campaign rally as a poorly timed and badly located event that risks undermining the city's fight against Covid-19 and dangerously inflaming street protests over police brutality.
2020 Election
Trump upset with coverage of his health as questions swirl over his potential maladies: Maggie Haberman
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" to discuss the state of Donald Trump's health, Maggie Haberman of the New York Times said whether the president is hiding illness or not, coverage of his problems walking down a ramp, as well as footage of him struggling to raise his right arm high enough for him to take a drink, is troubling to the president.
With CNN medical expert Sanjay Gupta begging off from diagnosing Trump, the New York Times reporter was asked about the political implications for the president.
"Perhaps no one more sensitive to how his health and stamina is portrayed in public than the president himself and you saw that in his tweet explaining this over the weekend, trying to explain that slow walk down the ramp," New Day co-host Alisyn Camerota began. "What is the president's level of concern, given that he has not been shy about attacking his political opponents as somehow not being up to the job?"