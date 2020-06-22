Trump voters in battleground Pennsylvania turn on president over latest antics: ‘People are just over it’
A new focus group suggests swing voters in Pennsylvania are increasingly turning on President Donald Trump over his handling of both the coronavirus pandemic and the aftermath of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Axios reports that a recent focus group of swing voters in Erie, Pennsylvania showed that some people who had voted for Trump in 2016 had grown tired of him careening from one crisis to another.
“I would like him to stop fanning the racial tensions that are happening right now,” explained Trump voter Selena. “I would like to see him make a call for unity and actually follow through on that.”
“There are so many people who are unhappy right now with the general stance of what our country is looking like,” fellow Trump voter Lori explained. “People are just over it. They’re over his mouth, they’re over his everything about him and his whole bit, that they’re ready for any kind of change.”
Voters in the group also described Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as “arrogant” and “offensive,” while also knocking his “phony” photo op at the St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., which was also described as “in poor taste.”
While a conservative columnist suggested on Sunday that Trump's rally schtick has become boring, the Bloomberg report notes that highly publicized rally that failed to draw anywhere near what aides expected is a sign that the president's campaign has gone off the rails.