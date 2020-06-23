Trump-voting women fleeing president because they are fed up with his ‘exhausting chaos’: report

According to a report from the Washington Post, women who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 are leaving the fold because they are tired of the unrelenting “chaos” of a president who spends more time tweeting than running the country.

While Trump did not do well with college-educated women in 2016, he was able to depend on the votes of non-college-educated and elderly women — but they are increasingly turning to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the case of Audrey Scaglione of Tampa, she once voted for Barack Obama and then flipped to Republican Trump in 2016 but now doubts she will vote for him again.

“I’m just really unsure right now. It is so hard to tell. I don’t think I can,” she explained before adding, “If he would just stop tweeting. I think everything would be a little bit better.”

According to the report, “Scaglione’s dilemma has become a burgeoning obsession for Republican strategists, who have watched a perilous fall in support for Trump’s reelection over the past few months. The shift has resulted in an advantage of five to six points in key Midwestern swing states that offered Biden only marginal leads at the start of the year.”

Celinda Lake, a Democratic pollster working with the Biden campaign, said female voters have a major complaint about the president.

“These women really describe their lives as filled with exhausting chaos,” Lake reported. “It is something new every day. And they want someone who will lead them through this, not someone who will make it more chaotic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With the election less than five months away, Trump’s re-election campaign has its hands full stopping the exodus of female voters.

“Trump still has an advantage among white non-college-educated women, winning them by 14 points, compared with college-educated women, whom Biden wins by 28 points. But both groups have moved in the Democrats’ direction since 2016, by 11 points among those without college degrees and 12 points among those with degrees,” the Post reports.

The report goes on to note that the president has been made aware of his problems with women, but he is reportedly having a problem following the advice of aides who gave asked him to tone things down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s declining popularity with a major segment of the voting public is also starting to affect other members of his party, with the Post reporting, “Republicans across the country have been struggling with the resulting vertigo, as they try not to alienate Trump while at the same time avoiding any mention of the president in their own campaigns, in hopes of polling ahead of him on Election Day.”

Hoping to stem the tide of lost voters, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have been counseling the president to promote “an agenda that is more amenable to many suburban voters,” and that “some Trump advisers are considering a push on topics such as school choice.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For their part, the Trump campaign is putting on a brave face with campaign manager Brad Parscale insisting, “I continue to say the president actually performs better with women today than he did in 2016.”