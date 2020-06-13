TrumpIsNotWell is top trending topic on Twitter after the president struggled with simple tasks on Saturday

President Donald Trump’s physical and mental health were the top trending topic in the United States on the president’s favorite social media platform on Saturday.

Two clips of video from his West Point commencement address went viral on Saturday.

The first clip shows Trump struggling to lift a glass of water to his lips, with his left hand having to help his right hand to take a sip.

Trump still hasn't totally figured out how to drink water pic.twitter.com/IO8CDXmD9i — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2020

Following the speech, Trump’s health was the topic of conversation after struggling to walk down a ramptopic of conversation.

Trump descended a ramp extremely carefully at the end of his West Point speech today pic.twitter.com/uMG3KyB1V1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2020

Following his speech, “Trump is not well” trended on Twitter.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

The latest "trending" news: The hashtag #TrumpIsNotWell has begun trending. We think it's a simpler, more concise hashtag than #TrumpNeedsTwoHandsToDrinkASipOfWater or #TrumpCanBarelyWalk, so stay with #TrumpIsNotWell – at least for now. This has been the latest "trending" news. — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) June 14, 2020

Maybe it's Parkinsons.

Maybe he had a stroke.

Maybe trump should just be taken to Walter Reed hospital and left there. But Americans have a right to know if the guy with the nukes is unwell. #trumpisnotwell — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 14, 2020

Trending right now — Walter Reed, Parkinson and #trumpisnotwell Makes you wonder…. — Will Bunch Sign Up For My Newsletter (@Will_Bunch) June 14, 2020

I'm guessing that speculations about dementia, stroke and Walter Reed Hospital weren't what the White House had in mind for publicity from today's West Point appearance. #TrumpIsNotWell <—- Been obvious for a while now. Like, a few years now. — David Bates (@DavidBWriter) June 14, 2020

Why were we never told the reason the President went to Walter Reed Hospital a few weeks ago? Perhaps, #TrumpIsNotWell! — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) June 14, 2020

Hold up…it took y'all this long to figure out #TrumpIsNotWell?! Not being able to pronounce basic words or drink water without two-hands wasn't a big enough clue? It actually took him walking like a drunk orangutan down a ramp to make people notice?! — 🏴‍☠️ Steal My Memes 🏴‍☠️ (@Steal_My_Memes) June 13, 2020

This is not the first time trump has needed two hands to drink water because he couldn’t get the glass to his mouth. This ataxia, along with problems with balance and gait, semantic and phonetic paraphasias, and noted deterioration in vocabulary. It’s dementia #TrumpIsNotWell https://t.co/jgEewwK8n9 — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) June 14, 2020

Why don’t his handlers interfere and get him the assistance he requires? He’s clearly on the decline. Saw a video of him unable to control his sudden arm spasm aswell. This is the man that’s dividing the United States but can’t tilt his head back to drink water? #TrumpIsNotWell pic.twitter.com/7SNLjUN0Gi — Daniel “El Travieso” (@UltraPizzaMan) June 14, 2020

Tell me something the entire world hasn't known since he descended the escalator at Trump Tower while a paid audience cheered him on. We all know #trumpisnotwell. — Grant Stern (@grantstern) June 14, 2020

#TrumpIsNotWell Don’t believe me? Listen to his speech patterns and compare with, say, 3 years ago. Still don’t believe me? Listen to his consonants. Still don’t believe me? Explain to me his thing with the water today? Still don’t believe me? Time to go to your own doctor. — Benet Catty (@benet_catty) June 13, 2020

Donald Trump has a drinking problem. #TrumpIsNotWell pic.twitter.com/s19zkuym5d — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) June 14, 2020

The scariest part of #trumpisnotwell is that he has the nuclear football. I said HE HAS THE NUCLEAR FOOTBALL. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 14, 2020

A POTUS who should be in jail

For wrecking the country to hell

Came out of his bunker,

But walked like a drunkard

It is clear Donald Trump is not well. #TrumpIsNotWell pic.twitter.com/qlgkhcVF2q — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@zaharako) June 14, 2020

In other news, #TrumpIsNotWell is trending. Narrated by Sir David Attenborough:pic.twitter.com/1zRAMPYs0Q — Adam Rifkin 🐼 (@ifindkarma) June 14, 2020