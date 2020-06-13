Quantcast
Connect with us

#TrumpIsNotWell is top trending topic on Twitter after the president struggled with simple tasks on Saturday

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s physical and mental health were the top trending topic in the United States on the president’s favorite social media platform on Saturday.

Two clips of video from his West Point commencement address went viral on Saturday.

The first clip shows Trump struggling to lift a glass of water to his lips, with his left hand having to help his right hand to take a sip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the speech, Trump’s health was the topic of conversation after struggling to walk down a ramptopic of conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following his speech, “Trump is not well” trended on Twitter.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Should Trump have
tear gassed protesters?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Texan linked to Boogaloo movement latest example of DOJ undermining Bill Barr’s claims about Antifa

Published

47 mins ago

on

June 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr have sought to blame Antifa, which is short for anti-fascists, as a domestic terrorist group responsible for violence at protests against police violence.

On Tuesday, an investigation by Reuters failed to find evidence to back up their claim.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘The GOP is in a lot of trouble in a lot of places’: Analysis of new Iowa poll is bad news for Republicans

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 13, 2020

By

The Republican Party could be facing "soft" support in the midwest according to a new poll of voters in Iowa that is considered the "gold standard" for polling in the state.

"Fresh off a four-way primary race that drew millions in outside spending, Democrat Theresa Greenfield leads Republican Sen. Joni Ernst by 3 percentage points in Iowa’s hotly contested U.S. Senate race, a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows," the newspaper reported Saturday. "According to the poll, 46% of likely voters say they would back Greenfield if the election were held today, and 43% say they would back Ernst."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Protesters fell statue using rope and a skateboard — and throw it in the Mississippi River

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 13, 2020

By

Protesters in New Orleans took down a statue honoring a slave owner and threw it in the Mississippi River on Saturday.

"Two people have been apprehended and taken to New Orleans Police headquarters after a group of protesters took down the bust of John McDonogh in Duncan Plaza and tossed it into the Mississippi River on Saturday," NOLA.com reports. "The bust was taken down after the Take Back Pride Motorcade rally, where hundreds of cars and bicycles rolled through New Orleans to protest police brutality, systemic racism, violence against black trans people, discrimination and other issues."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image