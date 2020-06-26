Trump’s advisers ‘must be extremely alarmed’ seeing COVID-19 surging in swing states: CNN panel

COVID-19 is spreading through Florida, Texas, and Arizona like wildfire, and a CNN panel on Friday said that President Donald Trump’s campaign must be worried about how it will hurt his prospects to win reelection.

During the panel, CNN global affairs analyst Susan Glasser argued Trump’s defenders can no longer brush off the pandemic as a problem for blue states now that is burning through the rest of the country.

“We’re talking about states like South Carolina, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, and Texas, which are among the leading growth states right now for the pandemic,” she said. “His advisers must be extremely alarmed when they see where this disease is headed.”

CNN’s John Berman then pointed out that the Trump administration this week asked the Supreme Court to overturn the entire Affordable Care Act, which would throw health insurance markets into chaos during the worst public health crisis faced in more than a century.

Guest Errol Louis then jumped in to argue that this shows how the Trump White House has completely lost the plot politically.

“The strategy from the White House and the re-election team of the president has not adapted to reality,” he said. “Everything that they have planned to do has changed, or I should say, everything that they need to do has changed. The ground has shifted underneath them. They’re running plays for a game that doesn’t exist anymore.”

