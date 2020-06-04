Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s anti-Biden conspiracy theories dealt major blow by Ukrainian audit: report

Published

28 mins ago

on

The pretext for President Donald Trump trying to extort Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden’s family — a scandal which resulted in his impeachment — was a conspiracy theory that Biden’s son Hunter had some sort of improper dealings in the country through his seat on the board of the energy firm Burisma.

ADVERTISEMENT

But according to The Guardian, Ukrainian officials conducting an audit of Burisma just laid that narrative to rest.

“An audit of thousands of old case files by Ukrainian prosecutors found no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of Hunter Biden, the former prosecutor general, who had launched the audit, told Reuters,” said the report. “Ruslan Ryaboshapka was in the spotlight last year as the man who would decide whether to launch an investigation into former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter, in what became a key issue in the impeachment of President Donald Trump.”

“The audit was intended to probe whether cases Ryaboshapka had inherited from his predecessors had been handled properly, given the reputation of the prosecution service as being riddled with corruption and influence-peddling,” said the report. “The audit was part of a broader reform of the prosecution service but became politically charged given some of the cases related to Burisma’s founder.”

“Ryaboshapka was fired in March after lawmakers accused him of not moving quickly enough in prosecuting cases,” said the report. “Ryaboshapka said he was axed because he had started bringing real reform to the prosecution service for the first time in a way that threatened the interests of corrupt politicians.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump administration sued for forcibly dispersing peaceful protesters at White House: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

On Thursday, BuzzFeed News reported that the D.C. chapter of Black Lives Matter is suing President Donald Trump and the federal government for violating the constitutional rights of peaceful protesters at the White House.

"The lawsuit accused officers of attacking the demonstrators without warning and using excessive force — including deploying incendiary devices known as flashbangs, tear gas, smoke canisters, pepper balls, and rubber bullets," reported Zoe Tillman. "It’s the first lawsuit filed over the events in Lafayette Square on June 1, and one of the first cases seeking to hold city, state, and federal law enforcement liable for alleged misconduct during protests nationwide that have led to more than 11,000 arrests."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s anti-Biden conspiracy theories dealt major blow by Ukrainian audit: report

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

The pretext for President Donald Trump trying to extort Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden's family — a scandal which resulted in his impeachment — was a conspiracy theory that Biden's son Hunter had some sort of improper dealings in the country through his seat on the board of the energy firm Burisma.

But according to The Guardian, Ukrainian officials conducting an audit of Burisma just laid that narrative to rest.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Republican decides maybe Tom Cotton’s call for military invasion of American streets isn’t the best idea

Published

33 mins ago

on

June 4, 2020

By

This week Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) called for the military not to "quarter" protesters, meaning not to arrest and hold them but to kill them instead.

https://twitter.com/JaZarris/status/1267508713771810816

He then expanded on the idea in a New York Times editorial advocating to send the military into American streets to stop protests by using the Insurrection Act, whether they're peaceful or not.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image