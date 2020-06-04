Trump’s anti-Biden conspiracy theories dealt major blow by Ukrainian audit: report

The pretext for President Donald Trump trying to extort Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden’s family — a scandal which resulted in his impeachment — was a conspiracy theory that Biden’s son Hunter had some sort of improper dealings in the country through his seat on the board of the energy firm Burisma.

But according to The Guardian, Ukrainian officials conducting an audit of Burisma just laid that narrative to rest.

“An audit of thousands of old case files by Ukrainian prosecutors found no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of Hunter Biden, the former prosecutor general, who had launched the audit, told Reuters,” said the report. “Ruslan Ryaboshapka was in the spotlight last year as the man who would decide whether to launch an investigation into former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter, in what became a key issue in the impeachment of President Donald Trump.”

“The audit was intended to probe whether cases Ryaboshapka had inherited from his predecessors had been handled properly, given the reputation of the prosecution service as being riddled with corruption and influence-peddling,” said the report. “The audit was part of a broader reform of the prosecution service but became politically charged given some of the cases related to Burisma’s founder.”

“Ryaboshapka was fired in March after lawmakers accused him of not moving quickly enough in prosecuting cases,” said the report. “Ryaboshapka said he was axed because he had started bringing real reform to the prosecution service for the first time in a way that threatened the interests of corrupt politicians.”

