Trump’s #BabyGate protective fence is being turned into a massive memorial wall supporting Black Lives Matter

2 hours ago

In a video clip posted to Twitter, the protective fencing put up by the Trump Administration to keep George Floyd protesters a healthy distance from the White House gates is being covered with signs promoting Black Lives Matter as well as memorials to African-Americans who have died at the hands of police.

According to Washington Post journalist Hannah Natanson, “The fence outside the White House has been converted to a crowd-sourced memorial wall — almost like an art gallery — to black men and women who lost their lives at the hands of police. Hundreds are strolling, looking, adding names and paintings and posters.

Conservatives drag Rhode Island doughnut shop for eliminating police discount

22 mins ago

June 7, 2020

Fox News reported that a Rhode Island doughnut shop has ended its practice of giving discounts to police and military in wake of the responses to the protests for George Floyd.

“We’re fed up," the Instagram post said. "Until local police takes action to solve problems with racism and injustice, Allie’s Donuts will choose to stand with the people of our great state," the announcement said. "We will no longer offer military or police discounts. Thank you for your service, and shame on you for your silence.”

WATCH: Michelle Obama’s commencement address tells graduates ‘treating people right will never ever fail you’

49 mins ago

June 7, 2020

Former first lady Michelle Obama gave her online commencement address Sunday, encouraging young people to get more involved in the political process as they take to the streets demanding justice.

"Sometimes it's easier to stand with strangers at a protest than it is to challenge people in your own backyard," said Obama.

“We cannot allow our hurt and frustration to turn against each other," the first lady also said.

"So graduates, I hope that what your are going through right now...pushes you not just to think about what kind of career your want to build, but what kind of person do you want to be...treating people right will never ever fail you," she closed.

NYTimes editorial page editor resigns after complaints about Tom Cotton editorial calling for military action against protesters

1 hour ago

June 7, 2020

The New York Times announced Sunday that James Bennet, the editorial page editor at the paper has resigned after coming under fire for allowing Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) to post an editorial saying that it's time to send the troops into American streets to quell protesters.

