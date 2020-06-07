Trump’s #BabyGate protective fence is being turned into a massive memorial wall supporting Black Lives Matter

In a video clip posted to Twitter, the protective fencing put up by the Trump Administration to keep George Floyd protesters a healthy distance from the White House gates is being covered with signs promoting Black Lives Matter as well as memorials to African-Americans who have died at the hands of police.

According to Washington Post journalist Hannah Natanson, “The fence outside the White House has been converted to a crowd-sourced memorial wall — almost like an art gallery — to black men and women who lost their lives at the hands of police. Hundreds are strolling, looking, adding names and paintings and posters.”

You can see her video clip below:

The fence outside the White House has been converted to a crowd-sourced memorial wall — almost like an art gallery — to black men and women who lost their lives at the hands of police. Hundreds are strolling, looking, adding names and paintings and posters. pic.twitter.com/mXlZpfMAeX — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) June 7, 2020

Here’s the one that made me stop and cry for a really long time. Birthday balloons for Breonna’s 27th birthday that she’ll never have. pic.twitter.com/kkJQyMJkNz — Liberate America! 🇺🇸 #ImpeachNow (@popcorn_jane) June 7, 2020

Just got home from the protests. Cannot even begin to describe the scale of it in DC. Everywhere you turned, in every neighborhood, people streamed through. Signs have begun to pile up on the fence in front of the White House. I’m emo about all of it pic.twitter.com/sey0xLihcJ — audrey (@_audreyws) June 7, 2020

Protesters have coopted the fence at Lafayette Square Park as a shrine for lives taken by police. They have also put up a list of demands to defund and demilitarize police. #DCProtest #BlackLivesMatterDC pic.twitter.com/Zbe3vwWMaC — DCMediaGroup (@DCMediaGroup) June 6, 2020