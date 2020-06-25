Quantcast
Trump’s brother emerged from ICU for brain condition to file restraining order to stop niece’s tell-all book: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s younger brother emerged from a neurosciences intensive care unit to file a temporary restraining order to stop the publication of their niece’s tell-all family memoir.

Robert Trump spent at least 10 days at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, where he was treated with a serious but undisclosed condition, and was discharged Sunday and filed the order Monday through one of his older brother’s personal attorneys, reported The Daily Beast.

“Her attempt to sensationalize and mischaracterize our family relationship after all of these years for her own financial gain is both a travesty and injustice to the memory of my late brother, Fred, and our beloved parents,” Robert Trump said in a statement released 48 hours after his release. “I and the rest of my entire family are so proud of my wonderful brother, the president, and feel that Mary’s actions are truly a disgrace.”

Mount Sinai’s website says the hospital’s 16-bed NSICU specializes in “state of the art, compassionate care of patients who suffer from subarachnoid hemorrhage, acute ischemic stroke, intracerebral hemorrhage, subdural hematomas, coma, tumors of the brain and spine, severe or prolonged seizures, neuro-infections, [and] spinal cord injury among others.”

Robert Trump did not respond to multiple requests for comment, and his attorney Charles Harder — one of the president’s personal attorneys and Hulk Hogan’s lawyer during the defamation case that effectively killed Gawker.

Attorneys for Mary Trump, the daughter of the eldest Trump brother, Fred Jr., are expected to file their response soon, which is expected to center on public comments by other signatories of the 2001 agreement — including Donald and Robert Trump and their sister Maryanne — which they could argue invalidated the pact.

“She’s not allowed to write a book,” the president said last week. “You know, when we settled with her and her brother, who I do have a good relationship with — she’s got a brother, Fred, who I do have a good relationship with, but when we settled, she has a total… signed a nondisclosure.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

‘MEDICAL USE PROHIBITED’: Silicon Valley investor had non-medical KN95 masks repackaged so he could sell them to Texas hospitals

Published

8 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

Lucas Rensko was making money through a popular handyman-for-hire app called TaskRabbit, doing odd jobs and delivering groceries, when he picked up a task that led him to a leaky-roofed warehouse on a tattered road in northwest San Antonio.

Inside, a man named Jaime Rivera had set up long tables where five or six other “Taskers” earning about $20 an hour were ripping Chinese masks out of plastic bags and stuffing them into new ones that were identical but for one potentially deadly difference. The old packages were labeled in all caps “MEDICAL USE PROHIBITED,” meaning not to be used by doctors and nurses who need the strongest protection from tiny particles carrying the novel coronavirus. The new bags, intended to make their way to Texas hospitals, simply omitted that warning.

Breaking Banner

How Chinese spies penetrated the Trump White House

Published

32 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

Communist Chinese government operatives got into the Trump White House and also sat at a confidential Republican election strategy meeting, Wednesday's Wall Street Journal reports.

Some of the conduct the Journal described could form the basis for federal felony indictments.

Fronts for the People’s Liberation Army and the Chinese Communist Party donated at least $450,000 to Trump’s 2017 inaugural and his campaign, money the newspaper said was crucial to obtaining direct access to Trump and GOP strategy meetings. A furtive organization was created in California to boost Trump’s chances of getting a second term.

Breaking Banner

Trump Social Security commissioner invested in company that makes COVID test touted by Trump

Published

40 mins ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

In early 2020, Social Security Administration Commissioner Andrew Saul engaged in several stock transactions that appear to have anticipated market reactions to the coronavirus crisis, according to financial disclosure forms.

Specifically, Saul made seemingly prescient investments in Abbott Laboratories, UnitedHealth, thecloud workflow company ServiceNow and Eurofins, a foreign company that manufactures personal protective equipment (PPE) for health care workers, among other things.

Though Saul — a wealthy New York businessman with prior government service and decades of financial expertise — has a substantial and diverse portfolio, the timing of the transactions, together with his activity in the administration and investment experience, is intriguing.

