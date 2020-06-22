Trump’s campaign manager is planning to step down following disastrous Tulsa rally: Vanity Fair
President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign manager is going to step down following widespread mockery of the reelection effort after disappointing turnout at a rally held in Tulsa during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Donald Trump’s exhausted trudge from Marine One toward the White House after his botched rally in Tulsa, his red tie undone, a grim look on his face, a crumpled MAGA hat in his hand, is now an iconic image of his presidency. And as always with Trump, he’s already looking for someone to blame. The most obvious candidate, according to sources, is his embattled campaign manager, Brad Parscale,” Gabriel Sherman, of Vanity Fair reported Monday.
“Parscale committed a cascade of errors, from overhyping expected turnout to blaming the half-filled arena on protesters. Trump was so furious when he saw how thin the crowd was that he threatened to not go onstage, two sources briefed on the discussions told me. The sources said that Parscale, reading the tea leaves, is planning to step down. ‘He knows he can’t survive,’ one source told me,” Sherman reported.
One Republican “close to the White House” give a dire read of the situation.
“Brad really shit the bed Saturday night. You have to remember, execution is 95% of presidential politics,” the Republican said.
Parscale may not be the only advisor to be ousted.
“Sources also told me that if Parscale is forced out, he likely won’t be the only casualty of the rally fiasco. Trump is debating revoking his son-in-law Jared Kushner’s control over the campaign, sources said. As I previously reported, Trump has been frustrated with Kushner’s oversight of the campaign in light of polling that consistently shows Trump losing to Joe Biden,” Sherman reported.
Senior campaign advisor Jason Miller, however, disputed that Parscale’s job was in danger and said the campaign wanted more rallies.
“We are eager to get President Trump back out on the road again in front of voters. The energy and enthusiasm is all with Trump,” Miller argued, despite the poor turnout.
Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale is planning to step down, @GabrielSherman reports: “He knows he can’t survive,” says a source https://t.co/UvtifdA06S
— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) June 23, 2020
‘The spell has been broken’: President’s former communications director says Trump supporters are ‘moving on’
Donald Trump's poorly-attended rally in Tulsa may have broken the bond he has with his supporters, one of the president's former top advisor said on Monday.
"The spell has been broken," former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci declared on Twitter.
"They people are moving on and want to heal from his nonsense," he explained.
Earlier in the day, Scaramucci suggested Trump was losing the culture wars.
"Why is he imploding so fast? He has missed the moment, people want to end the culture war and come together," Scaramucci wrote.
The spell has been broken. They people are moving on and want to heal from his nonsense.
Trump bragged about his cognitive test success — he could repeat 5 words without mixing up the order: report
President Donald Trump is 'preoccupied' by the public discussion about his physical and mental health," The Washington Post reported Monday.
"The early June meeting in the Cabinet Room was intended as a general update on President Trump’s reelection campaign, but the president had other topics on his mind. Trump had taken a cognitive screening test as part of his 2018 physical, and now, more than two years later, he brought up the 10-minute exam," the newspaper reported.
"He waxed on about how he’d dazzled the proctors with his stellar performance, according to two people familiar with his comments. He walked the room of about two dozen White House and reelection officials through some of the questions he said he’d aced, such as being able to repeat five words in order," the newspaper explained. "At the time, the Montreal Cognitive Assessment — which includes animal pictures and other simple queries aimed at detecting mild cognitive impairment such as dementia — was intended to quell questions about Trump’s mental fitness."
‘All eyes on Kentucky’ trends nationwide — one day before key primary to see who takes on Mitch McConnell
One day before Kentucky's Democratic Party primary, all eyes are the the Bluegrass State.
On Twitter, the hashtag #AllEyesOnKentucky trended nationwide before the vote, with many people worried about voter suppression after the Kentucky shut down thousands of polling places.
In Jefferson County, home to Louisville, there will be a single polling place for over 600,000 voters.
But it is not just the questions about voter suppression that have drawn attention to the state, there is also a major policy split among the two leading Democrats running to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the general election.