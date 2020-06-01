Trump’s confederacy-loving fans accused of treason in brutal new Lincoln Project ad
In another no-holds-barred ad from the Lincoln Project — headed up by Republicans Rick Wilson, George Conway and Steve Schmidt — Donald Trump is linked to the Confederacy and, by extension, treason against the United States.
The ad notes the prevalence of the Confederate flag at Trump rallies — some even bearing his name — and notes, “The men who followed this flag 150 years ago knew what it meant: Treason against their country. Death of the United States,” in the voiceover.
With clips showing the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, the ad goes on to ask, “What does it say that they’re all in for Trump?”
The ad concludes with what might likely become a campaign slogan against the president asking voters, “This is a time for choosing: America or Trump?”
According to CNN, the Lincoln Project is investing $500,000 to air that ad in the battleground states of Florida, Wisconsin and Michigan.
Watch below:
