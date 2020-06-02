Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s determination to quell protest crowd backfires as DC marchers grow larger

Published

1 min ago

on

Marchers walking south on 16th Street grew progressively larger as they filled the roads and sidewalks Tuesday.

President Donald Trump dispatched the National Guard Monday as Park Police and Washington, DC PD members joined the mass of officers attempting to clear the streets.

ADVERTISEMENT

It didn’t work.

“This crowd is massive today and is spread around a bunch of downtown streets. Lots of people I’ve spoken to say this is their first day protesting, with some saying the overwhelming force used to clear folks last night motivated them to come speak out in person,” said MSNBC’s Garrett Haake.

Every nine blocks the protesters walked, they paused for a moment of silence. The number is significant because it took about nine minutes for George Floyd to die as police sat on him as he begged for his life.

While military vehicles rolled into the city Monday, even larger military hardware drove through DC on Tuesday. The word “FLAMMABLE” was painted on the side of the tanker.

Unfortunately for President Donald Trump, the crowd also appeared to be larger than his 2017 inauguration.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can see the videos and photos below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


https://twitter.com/lorenamroque/status/1267933959423475719%20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s determination to quell protest crowd backfires as DC marchers grow larger

Published

1 min ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

Marchers walking south on 16th Street grew progressively larger as they filled the roads and sidewalks Tuesday.

President Donald Trump dispatched the National Guard Monday as Park Police and Washington, DC PD members joined the mass of officers attempting to clear the streets.

https://twitter.com/alexisgoldstein/status/1267928963072000002

It didn't work.

"This crowd is massive today and is spread around a bunch of downtown streets. Lots of people I’ve spoken to say this is their first day protesting, with some saying the overwhelming force used to clear folks last night motivated them to come speak out in person," said MSNBC's Garrett Haake.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Experts fear a severe threat to free speech posed by new surveillance tech unleashed by police at protests

Published

1 min ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

Research has consistently found that the militarization of police causes more civilian deaths and targets black communities. Hence, the appearance of military drones over Minneapolis, to monitor protests over the murder of George Floyd, seems especially galling.
Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Citizens are not the enemy’: Ex-Chair of Joint Chiefs rips Trump for politicizing the military

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 2, 2020

By

On Tuesday, writing for The Atlantic, former admiral and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen laid into President Donald Trump for turning the military on the American people.

"It sickened me yesterday to see security personnel—including members of the National Guard—forcibly and violently clear a path through Lafayette Square to accommodate the president's visit outside St. John's Church," wrote Mullen. "I have to date been reticent to speak out on issues surrounding President Trump's leadership, but we are at an inflection point, and the events of the past few weeks have made it impossible to remain silent."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image