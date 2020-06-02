Trump’s determination to quell protest crowd backfires as DC marchers grow larger

Marchers walking south on 16th Street grew progressively larger as they filled the roads and sidewalks Tuesday.

President Donald Trump dispatched the National Guard Monday as Park Police and Washington, DC PD members joined the mass of officers attempting to clear the streets.

Imperial March of border patrol and CBP headed into White House entrance down Pennsylvania #dcprotests pic.twitter.com/IKbSqLuTRG — Alexis Goldstein (@alexisgoldstein) June 2, 2020

It didn’t work.

“This crowd is massive today and is spread around a bunch of downtown streets. Lots of people I’ve spoken to say this is their first day protesting, with some saying the overwhelming force used to clear folks last night motivated them to come speak out in person,” said MSNBC’s Garrett Haake.

Every nine blocks the protesters walked, they paused for a moment of silence. The number is significant because it took about nine minutes for George Floyd to die as police sat on him as he begged for his life.

While military vehicles rolled into the city Monday, even larger military hardware drove through DC on Tuesday. The word “FLAMMABLE” was painted on the side of the tanker.

Unfortunately for President Donald Trump, the crowd also appeared to be larger than his 2017 inauguration.

View of the George Floyd protesters on 14th Street NW in Washington, DC. #dcprotest pic.twitter.com/xnVc6wgcrW — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 2, 2020

You can see the videos and photos below:

They’re bound for the U Street corridor and holding a moment of silence every nine blocks, about the number of minutes Derek Chauvin dug his knee into Floyd’s neck a week ago. Near T and 14th chants of “no more crooked cops” rise from the back and sweep to the front like a wave. pic.twitter.com/RTq7p3BnH5 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) June 2, 2020

Line of DHS agents blocking Vermont at H NW. Just a normal Tuesday in DC now. #dcprotest #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/PiJXzLqgFC — Robyn Swirling (@RSwirling) June 2, 2020

March turns west onto Penn toward Congress, past Trump Hotel. pic.twitter.com/KkeBb2AUqD — Dan Friedman (@dfriedman33) June 2, 2020

https://twitter.com/lorenamroque/status/1267933959423475719%20

Thousands of protestors are streaming towards the White House from the North, while others head towards the Capitol #dcprotest pic.twitter.com/zLx7Xbp7Rf — Peter Opitz (@opitz_peter) June 2, 2020

There are thousands of people here, protesting peacefully. #DCprotest pic.twitter.com/gOIXXieJ4Z — Jasen Andersen (@jasenandersen) June 2, 2020

Estimating there are now a few thousand here now at 16th & H staring south toward the White House. Largest crowd I have witnessed thus far since DC protesting began at this location. #dcprotest #dcprotests pic.twitter.com/kTs22kBCe5 — Ken Duffy (@KenDuffyNews) June 2, 2020

