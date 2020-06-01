Quantcast
Trump’s DOJ has ‘all but abandoned broad investigations into unconstitutional policing practices’: CNN

Published

1 min ago

on

The Department of Justice under President Donald Trump has “all but abandoned” investigations into legally questionable policing practices, even during a time when police brutality is still a major problem in the United States.

Multiple DOJ sources tell CNN that Trump’s DOJ has only launched one investigation into law enforcement agencies for practices that could violate the United States Constitution.

The DOJ under former President George W. Bush launched 12 such investigations, while opening 15 such investigations under former President Barack Obama.

What’s more, the only such Trump DOJ investigation occurred under former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and none so far have been launched under current Attorney General Bill Barr.

On top of all that, CNN has found that “the administration has also abandoned some of the cases that were started under Obama, including a high-profile investigation into the Chicago Police Department” that started in the wake of the Laquan McDonald shooting in 2015.

“The Trump administration has intentionally stripped its own capacity to address problems in local policing,” University of Michigan law professor Margo Schlanger tells CNN. “They had all these tools… On some of them, they’ve cut off their own hands, on some they’ve tied their hands behind their back.”


‘You have to dominate’: Trump tells mayors and governors ‘most of you are weak’ during teleconference ‘rant’ about unrest

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump scolded the nation's mayors and governors for the unrest in the wake of several deaths of unarmed Black people by police and "wannabe police."

Speaking on a conference call, Trump told the group, "the only time it's successful is when you’re weak and most of you are weak."

He went on to tell the group that they must start arresting people or protesters will "run over you."

"You have to dominate, if you don’t dominate you’re wasting your time. They’re going to run over you, you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate," Trump said.

Trump is America’s first ‘vigilante’ president who encourages ‘private violence’ against his own citizens: columnists

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

In a column for the conservative Bulwark, two political science professors from Amherst surveyed the comments and tweets made by Donald Trump and concluded that there has never been an American president who has gone to such great pains to encourage their followers to physically harm their critics.

Calling Trump the "vigilante president," Austin Sarat and Jonathan Obert began to make their case by pointing out that, "Twice in a 24-hour period, the president of the United States took to Twitter to endorse violence," with his retweet of a video from a supporter who maintained "The only good Democrat is a dead Democrat,” and then calling George Floyd protesters “THUGS” before warning, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Dr. Fauci reveals he’s no longer meeting with Trump as COVID-19 task force withers away

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 1, 2020

By

A STAT Q&A with Dr. Anthony Fauci revealed that the top infectious diseases expert in the country no longer has the meetings with President Donald Trump that he once did. Nor is the Coronavirus Task Force meeting as often as they once were.

The United States surpassed 104,000 deaths from the virus, and it's expected that there will be an uptick in COVID-19 cases as states continue reopening. At the same time, unrest in cities has prompted police to use pepper spray and tear gas, which can cause coughing and sneezing from people who may be asymptomatic but have the virus.

