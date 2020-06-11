Trump’s most incendiary statements on race detailed in one disturbing ‘speech’

Americans are dreading President Donald Trump’s planned speech on race, written by infamous white nationalist Stephen Miller — but they needn’t bother finishing that address.

The president has already said all he needs to say about racism and Black Americans, and it’s not good, according to the Washington Post‘s Dana Milbank, who compiled Trump’s past remarks into a glibly racist screed.

“To the African American community, I say what the hell do you have to lose?” Trump has said. “You’re living in poverty. Your schools are no good. You have no jobs. Fifty-eight percent of your youth is unemployed. Last in crime, last in this, last in homeownership, last in the economy, lowest wages. Our inner cities are a disaster. You get shot walking to the store. They have no education, they have no jobs.”

Trump has repeatedly made comments suggesting ownership over his Black supporters, employees or associates, as Milbank recounts.

“I have a great relationship with the Blacks,” Trump has said. “I’ve always had a great relationship with the Blacks. Oh, look at my African American over here. Look at him.”

“Think of this: Blacks for Trump, Black Voices for Trump, African Americans for Trump,” the president has also said. “Call it whatever the hell you want. I have a group of African American guys and gals, by the way, that follow me around, and they think I pay them and I don’t.”

Trump made his name as a national political figure by questioning President Barack Obama’s citizenship through “birther” conspiracies, and he has repeatedly questioned the intelligence of various Black politicians, broadcasters and celebrities.

“A well-educated Black has a tremendous advantage over a well-educated white in terms of the job market,” Trump has said. “If I were starting off today, I would love to be a well-educated Black, because I believe they do have an actual advantage. Sadly, because President Obama has done such a poor job as president, you won’t see another Black president for generations!”