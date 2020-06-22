Trump’s Oklahoma fiasco could spell end for his favorite campaign activity: report

Saturday’s disastrous event in Oklahoma could mean the end of Trump rallies as we know them,
President Donald Trump has been eager to get back in front of his adoring crowds, but the meager turnout in Tulsa showed his fans aren’t willing to brave a pandemic to watch him take shots at Joe Biden, reported Politico.
“Party officials say the Oklahoma mishap has scrambled plans for future arena-style rallies,” the website reported. “One idea is to hold smaller events at outdoor venues like airport hangars or amphitheaters. There’s also discussion of holding them in non-urban areas to make it harder for protesters to gather en masse.”
Hopes had been high for the rally, which campaign officials had expected to draw 60,000 supporters, at worst, but Trump advisers realized by Saturday morning they had a disaster on their hands.
“Protesters were convening outside the arena,” Politico reported. “News emerged that a half-dozen advance staffers had tested positive for coronavirus, a revelation that angered the president ahead of his departure for Oklahoma and further amplified fears that the event could spread the disease. Hours before the rally was to get underway, it became clear to the president’s lieutenants that a debacle was underway and that there would be a patchwork of empty seats.”
