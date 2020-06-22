Quantcast
Trump’s Oklahoma fiasco could spell end for his favorite campaign activity: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Saturday’s disastrous event in Oklahoma could mean the end of Trump rallies as we know them,

President Donald Trump has been eager to get back in front of his adoring crowds, but the meager turnout in Tulsa showed his fans aren’t willing to brave a pandemic to watch him take shots at Joe Biden, reported Politico.

“Party officials say the Oklahoma mishap has scrambled plans for future arena-style rallies,” the website reported. “One idea is to hold smaller events at outdoor venues like airport hangars or amphitheaters. There’s also discussion of holding them in non-urban areas to make it harder for protesters to gather en masse.”

Hopes had been high for the rally, which campaign officials had expected to draw 60,000 supporters, at worst, but Trump advisers realized by Saturday morning they had a disaster on their hands.

“Protesters were convening outside the arena,” Politico reported. “News emerged that a half-dozen advance staffers had tested positive for coronavirus, a revelation that angered the president ahead of his departure for Oklahoma and further amplified fears that the event could spread the disease. Hours before the rally was to get underway, it became clear to the president’s lieutenants that a debacle was underway and that there would be a patchwork of empty seats.”


2020 Election

Trump voters in battleground Pennsylvania turn on president over latest antics: ‘People are just over it’

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

A new focus group suggests swing voters in Pennsylvania are increasingly turning on President Donald Trump over his handling of both the coronavirus pandemic and the aftermath of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Axios reports that a recent focus group of swing voters in Erie, Pennsylvania showed that some people who had voted for Trump in 2016 had grown tired of him careening from one crisis to another.

‘Trump’s legal goon’ Bill Barr needs to be impeached before he corrupts the election: ex-FBI agent

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

Attorney General William Barr appears to be obstructing justice, according to one legal expert, and must be investigated and possibly impeached.

The attorney general gave conflicting statements over the weekend about the ouster of Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and attorney and former FBI agent Asha Rangappa called for Barr's removal in a new column for The Daily Beast.

"Barr tried to bamboozle the country (and, apparently, bully Berman himself) into believing that Berman had resigned his post," Rangappa wrote. "Berman’s day-long standoff with Barr, in which he refused to resign, included a public letter that was an S.O.S. to anyone paying attention, as he assured the public that the 'office’s important cases would continue unimpeded' — suggesting that Barr was attempting to obstruct justice by removing him, which Barr ultimately succeeded in doing."

Senators find $14 billion in unspent funds after Trump says he demanded a slowdown in COVID-19 testing

Published

28 mins ago

on

June 22, 2020

By

Following President Donald Trump's admission during a campaign rally in Oklahoma over the weekend that he ordered administration officials to "slow the testing down" in response to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, two leading Democratic senators on Sunday slammed the Health and Human Services Department for failing to spend $14 billion in funds Congress approved in April to expand coronavirus testing and tracing.

