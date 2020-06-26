Quantcast
Trump’s planned weekend golf trip ruined by New Jersey’s new COVID-19 restrictions

8 mins ago

President Donald Trump’s planned trip to his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey has been canceled.

Per CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, the White House has announced that the president will not be traveling to Bedminster this weekend because New Jersey has placed new quarantine restrictions on Americans coming into the state who have visited COVID-19 hot spots such as Florida, California, Texas, and Arizona.

“He was supposed to leave this afternoon, but wasn’t going to follow a required quarantine for those who have been in states with rising cases,” Collins reports.

Trump earlier this week visited Arizona, which has seen COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge in recent weeks. During the president’s visit, he held an indoor rally at a megachurch in which very few attendees wore face masks or practiced social distancing.


The View’s Whoopi Goldberg calls for non-mask wearers to be denied COVID-19 treatment

5 mins ago

June 26, 2020

"The View" host Whoopi Goldberg said people who won't wear masks don't deserve medical care for the coronavirus.

The panelists discussed lurid public comments by Florida residents against a mask mandate in Palm Beach County, and none of them could understand why a vocal minority of Americans were so opposed to basic health safety.

"It's not just about protecting myself, which it is, but it's also, like, you know, protecting people who are immune-compromised," said co-host Meghan McCain, "protecting people who are fighting cancer and protecting old people. It's not just about you, it's about our fellow mankind."

WATCH: Driver ignites firework at Black Lives Matter protest — but protester tosses it back into his car

20 mins ago

June 26, 2020

A video taken in Riverside, California, shows a driver lighting a firework during a protest, only to have someone toss the explosive back in his car.

ABC7 reports that police released video of the incident that took place on June 1, and it shows the vehicle stopping at an intersection and the driver getting out to light a large firework. A person in the crowd then tosses it back in the vehicle, prompting the driver to run off. The firework then explodes into a fireball inside the vehicle.

Police say a "group of onlookers and the suspect driver" then attacked the person who threw the firework into the vehicle.

