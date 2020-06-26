Trump’s planned weekend golf trip ruined by New Jersey’s new COVID-19 restrictions

President Donald Trump’s planned trip to his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey has been canceled.

Per CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, the White House has announced that the president will not be traveling to Bedminster this weekend because New Jersey has placed new quarantine restrictions on Americans coming into the state who have visited COVID-19 hot spots such as Florida, California, Texas, and Arizona.

“He was supposed to leave this afternoon, but wasn’t going to follow a required quarantine for those who have been in states with rising cases,” Collins reports.

Trump earlier this week visited Arizona, which has seen COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge in recent weeks. During the president’s visit, he held an indoor rally at a megachurch in which very few attendees wore face masks or practiced social distancing.