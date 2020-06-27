Trump’s poll numbers are in free fall because his base no longer sees him as competent: CNN contributor
Sitting down with CNN’s Victor Blackwell on Saturday morning, Axios White House editor Margaret Talev stated that Donald Trump’s declining poll numbers can be attributed to – among other things — a large part of his voting base beginning to question whether he is up to the task of managing the COVID-19 crisis.
“The president’s re-election bid appears to be in trouble,” host Blackwell began. “A poll has President Trump 14 points behind the former Vice President Joe Biden nationally and new data from the New York Times shows the president losing by double digits in Michigan and Wisconsin. and states that helped him win in 2016.”
“So when numbers are this bad for this long, this close to an election, there is usually some type of shakeup, either the message or the management, the message from the White House, the management of the campaign. Is there any indication that either is on the horizon?” the “New Day” host asked.
“A great question,” Talev replied. “It appears that so much of this is going to his personal response when it comes to the coronavirus and to the killing of George Floyd and protests that have ensued. And so there has been scrutiny on his campaign manager Brad Parscale, is he getting good advice from the people in his campaign and from people in the White House.”
“You can see this in some of the numbers when you go a little deeper,” she continued. “The president seems to have a problem among his base on just the question of competency and the ability to manage a crisis like this, and we’ve seen an erosion in his support from college-educated white men.”
Trump ridiculed for boasting his TV ratings are more important than polls showing him losing to Biden
After canceling his golf weekend in New Jersey this weekend, Donald Trump went on a Twitter tear early Saturday morning bosting about the Tv ratings for his Tulsa rally and Fox News interview in the past week, claiming those numbers have more bearing on how he will do in November's election than all the polls showing him losing to Joe Biden.
According to the president, "Do not believe the Fake News Media. Oklahoma speech had the highest Saturday television ratings in @FoxNews history. @seanhannity dominated T.V. with my interview on Thursday night, more than @CNN & MSDNC COMBINED. These are the real polls, the Silent Majority, not FAKE POLLS!"
WATCH: Ivanka Trump targeted in new ad slamming first family’s hypocrisy
A new ad by the MeidasTouch PAC that uses Ivanka Trump as its centerpiece was pumped out on Friday following the first daughter's video where she promoted hiring based on experience rather than education -- leading to mockery of the hiring of Trump's daughter who has no experience in public service before being handed a job by her father, Donald Trump.
The ad, which can be seen below, led to #ByeIvanka trending on Twitter.
During the 60-second commercial that is being widely shared, other members of Trump's family are also targeted for landing high-profile jobs despite no relevant experience.
Bill Barr is even worse than you think: His entire job is to protect Donald Trump
William Barr, the attorney general of the United States, is a water-carrier for the wealthy. He is only the latest in a long line, including, during my lifetime, such establishmentarian lickspittles as Dean Acheson, John J. McCloy, John Foster Dulles, Allen Dulles and Henry Kissinger.
This article first appeared in Salon.
These men, and the jobs they have carried out for the men — it is exclusively men — who own this country are part of the secret history of America. This is the way it works. The men who own most of the wealth in this country can't be bothered with the niggling little details of maintaining their power and ownership, so they reach down into petri dishes of power like Harvard and Yale, and they pluck out promising gofers and they groom them and train them to take care of all the nasty bits of maintaining power like keeping the working class and minorities in line, or fighting their wars or, if necessary, behind bars.