Trump’s promotion of racists shows he’s ‘in a very dark place mentally right now’: CNN’s Harwood

Published

2 hours ago

on

CNN’s John Harwood on Monday said that President Donald Trump’s promotion of a video in which one of his supporters shouted “white power” showed that he had a childlike carelessness about his responsibilities as president.

“The president is like a child in the sand box who is playing with sharp sticks,” Harwood said. “When I say ‘sharp sticks,’ I’m talking about videos that he has retweeted of white people with guns while protesters march by, white people yelling ‘white power,’ ‘Wanted’ posters for people going after statues in public parks. He seems to be in a very dark place mentally right now.”

Harwood also remarked that the president is saying comparatively very little about the COVID-19 pandemic that so far has killed more than 126,000 Americans.

“We’ve got a crisis that is accelerating in the United States that threatens public health, threatens the economy, and the president is not talking about it,” he said. “He’s not setting an example on masks, he’s not urging others to wear masks. The impression that’s being conveyed is that the grownups in the administration are trying to handle this themselves, as if he’s not there.”

Watch the video below.


Jon Stewart says America has ‘become so dysfunctional’ that it’s finally starting to hurt people

Published

1 min ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

Former "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart appeared on "The View" to promote his new movie but the conversation quickly turned to President Donald Trump and the problems facing the country.

After an endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden because he has "empathy," Stewart went off about the irrational ways in which Trump has divided Americans between those who wear masks and those who don't.

"There has been an increased campaign to discredit expertise or to tribalize or to politicize expertise. You know, there's a whole under-current that this whole pandemic is a hoax or a power-grab," said Stewart. "You know, living in the northeast, we don't realize, this is real, and it's brutal. The idea that wearing a mask is somehow government overreach, I would just say, have you been in operating rooms? Surgeons wear masks, not because they listen to NPR and drive Volvos. They wear masks because that's more sanitary."

2020 Election

‘He is losing’: GOP worried Trump has no path to re-election after driving away independent voters

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

Looking at the latest polling showing Donald Trump rapidly falling behind presumptive Democratic opponent Joe Biden in the November presidential election, former GOP lawmakers and Republican consultants are admitting that the president has driven away independent voters which is dooming his re-election bid.

According to a report from the New York Times by Adam Nagourney, many of the independent voters who helped propel the president into the White House in 2016 are abandoning him now after viewing his antics over the past three and a half years.

WATCH: White couple holds Black woman at gunpoint after accusing her of shoplifting

Published

14 mins ago

on

June 29, 2020

By

A white man and woman held a Black woman at gunpoint in Washington state after accusing her of shoplifting.

Cell phone video shows the couple confront the Black woman in the parking lot of a Spokane shopping center and accuse her of stealing shoes, reported KREM-TV.

"Get your ass in the car," the man says, as he tries to shut the Black woman's door while the white woman points a gun at her. "I can f*cking shoot you, I'm a Democrat."

