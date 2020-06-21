Trump’s sad walk-of-shame after failed Tulsa rally mock the president by setting it to music

President Donald Trump has arguably had the worst year of his presidency and it appeared to show when he returned to the White House late Saturday night following his failed Tulsa, Oklahoma rally where the 1 million RSVPs failed to manifest.

After the web had a chuckle over the sad walk from Marine One to the White House, those trolling the president appeared to set the footage to music to show the true sadness he showed.

Former Republican, Rick Wilson has been posting some of his favorites set to music by Johnny Cash.

This one is my favorite so far. pic.twitter.com/GfoZGkn7pY — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 21, 2020

That said, there were many others on Twitter and YouTube, not to mention TikTok.

Check them out below:

This one was my fav by far pic.twitter.com/HCKgQPBUuY — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) June 22, 2020

This turned out almost too tragic to post. I'm very very sorry @realDonaldTrump #EverybodyHurts pic.twitter.com/d3nlAL1WAT — Krister Johnson (@KristerJohnson) June 21, 2020

Some music accompaniment for Trump’s Walk of Shame as he arrived back at the White House from his #EmptySeats #Tulsa rally. https://t.co/WfWSmKiTDy pic.twitter.com/clN5T7LFZh — P A T • L E E (@pat_lee) June 21, 2020

I like that idea pic.twitter.com/NhQIYbuWoO — MuthaFukinRick (@MuthaFukinRick) June 21, 2020

How about the Incredible Hulk walk away? pic.twitter.com/TtwFu4VOsZ — Nick Burdon (@the_real_nick_b) June 21, 2020

This one takes a different approach pic.twitter.com/GOmkVuyMyy — Tim Bishop (@timbishop4000) June 21, 2020

Per request, I added the ending theme from Curb your enthusiasm to Trump's defeated walk from Marine One. pic.twitter.com/tcFKgTGR7F — Derek Cortez (@DereKYblacc) June 21, 2020