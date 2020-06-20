Tulsa rallygoer says Trump would have to commit adultery to lose her vote — then immediately dismisses Stormy Daniels

On Friday, with hours to go before President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, AuraNexus’ Andrew Kimmel interviewed “Rosie,” one of the many Trump supporters waiting for the opportunity to see the president.

Kimmel asked Rosie what the president would theoretically have to do to lose her support, to which she replied, “Commit adultery on his beautiful, classy wife.”

When Kimmel pointed out that Trump had, in fact, cheated on Melania with adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2006, a year after their marriage, Rosie replied, “That was years ago before he became president. Nobody is accountable for what he done when he was a lot younger.” (Trump was 60 at the time he reportedly slept with Daniels.)

Watch the exchange below: