Tuscon chief offers to resign over ‘horrible’ video of Hispanic man dying in police custody

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that the Tuscon Chief of Police is offering to step down after the release of a video showing a Hispanic man dying in police custody after begging for water and complaining he can’t breathe.

“Carlos Ingram-Lopez, 27, died on April 21, after authorities restrained him with his head on the ground for more than 12 minutes.,” reported Pilar Melendez. “His grandmother had called 911 to report a domestic disturbance, Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said in a Wednesday press conference.” The incident has parallels to the case of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for 8 minutes.

The officers involved in the incident have already resigned, and Police Chief Chris Magnus is offering to do the same.

“I can’t say enough, this is a terrible tragedy,” Magnus said. “The officers, in this case, did not live up to our department’s high standard.” And he said he was prepared to step down over the “horrible” incident.

