Twitter removes edited toddler video posted by Trump

On Friday evening, Twitter removed the video posted by President Donald Trump, showing a Black and a white toddler running to hug one another, but deceptively edited to look as if the Black toddler was running from the white toddler.

The message from Twitter states that it was removed at the request of the copyright holder

Twitter has removed the video of the toddlers from Trump’s account that it had labeled as “manipulated media.” A Twitter rep tells NBC: “Per our copyright policy, we respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives.” https://t.co/lC1YhbpeKo — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) June 19, 2020

This follows after Facebook took down the photo for the same reason in the morning.

Trump’s distribution of the edited video, the original version of which was circulated a year ago, caused controversy, with CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta getting into an argument over it with White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany at Friday’s briefing.