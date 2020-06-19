‘Tyranny!’ Trump fans call for revolution after Tulsa mayor imposes curfew ahead of rally

Tulsa’s Republican mayor has imposed a curfew ahead of President Donald Trump’s rally Saturday, and the president’s fans camping out ahead of time are furious.

Mayor G.T. Bynum issued a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in the city to prevent unrest seen in other cities during nationwide Black Lives Matter demonstrations, and amidst a coronavirus pandemic.

If people refuse to leave the area, they may be cited or arrested. This is an unprecedented event for the City of Tulsa and has hundreds of moving parts, we are asking for everyone’s help in making this a safe event for all citizens. — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) June 19, 2020

But some Trump fans wonder where that leaves them as they await the president’s rally.

.@TulsaPolice @gtbynum @GovStitt @AGMikeHunter… How exactly does this curfew work for the 1000s of AMERICAN PATRIOTS waiting outside, peacefully in anticipation of the @realDonaldTrump rally?#TrumpRallyTulsa — Ed Seibold (@edseibold) June 19, 2020

And they wonder why they have lost the support of the American people. Rousting peaceful citizens waiting to see their President but letting BLM and Antifa run wild. Not a a good look for @TulsaPolice #FTP — Ajdx4️‍ (@Ajdx4SD) June 19, 2020

Tulsa Police, you know this is an unjust curfew. Refuse to enforce it! Get the word out that you will not enforce it! — Art Winebrenner (@awinebrenner67) June 19, 2020

I dare you — Human Decency Parody Acct (@crazykratos10) June 19, 2020

Did you forget the answer to this tyranny? 1776. — Headshot Retoucher (@HSRetoucher) June 19, 2020

Redcoats. Agents of the crown. — jamesmichael (@jmhartley1) June 19, 2020

The mayor of Tulsa is a LIBERAL? How the F… did THAT happen? Will the police enforce it? He has no reason for a curfew and he’s not Emperor. — Rebel Without A Mask (@TMterrific) June 19, 2020

He can't be educated at this point. Let's just hope the Military, National Guard, local police or whoever he has out there knows they can disobey an unlawful order. Also heard there is a curfew. If curfew ends prior to rally, can they be sued for blocking 1A? — Shelly (@haskins_shelly) June 19, 2020

SO, In Oklahoma our 1ST AMENDMENT RIGHTS are now suspended? Who died and made this MAYOR Chief? Where's it written that this MAYOR is GOD ALMIGHTY?

WHAT? There's a problem now with a MAJORITY WHITE waiting for @POTUS @realDonaldTrump BUT BLM can protest anywhere? #Racism — KLCJr77 Productions Yeshua Is King Q⭐⭐⭐ (@KLCJr77) June 19, 2020

Time to turn it into TRAZ (Trump rally autonomous zone) — MamaAberg (@zenmonster1) June 19, 2020

Deep State puppets — freakdujour (@freakdujour) June 19, 2020

Oh really??? Why did you all of a sudden impose a Curfew in Downtown Tulsa 2-3 blocks around the BOK center where people have been peacefully camping for days awaiting the Trump Rally. You are full of shit and should resign immediately!!#TulsaTyranny — Anon707077 (@Anon707077) June 19, 2020

Communism at its best. The main man @potus has your back but you don't have his. Got it. — AggieDad(Veteran) (@webbie1963) June 19, 2020

Isn't there a right to peaceful assembly? How is a group of political supporters hanging out together dangerous? If the mayor allowed other groups that support a different political cause to gather en masse, doesn't this deny the Trump people equal protection under the law? — Ginger Lady (@GingerLady6) June 19, 2020

Executive order isn't law. — Cory Gage (@CoryGage) June 19, 2020

Recall the Mayor! — Chris (@ChrisM26981) June 19, 2020

Why has the mayor issued a curfew. Now they want to stop @realDonaldTrump with all force?? — The Real Simpson (@Anthony13744538) June 19, 2020