‘Tyranny!’ Trump fans call for revolution after Tulsa mayor imposes curfew ahead of rally

Published

47 mins ago

on

- Commentary

Tulsa’s Republican mayor has imposed a curfew ahead of President Donald Trump’s rally Saturday, and the president’s fans camping out ahead of time are furious.

Mayor G.T. Bynum issued a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in the city to prevent unrest seen in other cities during nationwide Black Lives Matter demonstrations, and amidst a coronavirus pandemic.

CNN’s Sanjay Gupta reveals how many Trump Tulsa rally fans are likely to become COVID-19 ‘superspreaders’

Published

9 mins ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

Dr. Sanjay Gupta is among the many public health experts warning that President Donald Trump's Tulsa, Oklahoma rally will cause an uptick in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Currently, eight states are having an increase in coronavirus cases that are 50 percent or higher than in previous cases. Oklahoma, in particular, is experiencing a record number of cases, much larger than when the state shutdown with a shelter-in-place order. Their highest day came Thursday, with over 450 total cases. The previous high was the day before, with over 280 cases. Before noon on Friday, it was reported in Oklahoma that there were 352 new COVID-19 in the state.

Arara people of Brazilian Amazon ‘very worried’ as vulnerable tribe faces highest known COVID-19 infection rate in region

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

"President Bolsonaro is now overseeing the destruction both of a once-thriving people, and the rainforests they managed and looked after for millennia. Brazilian and international solidarity to resist this genocide is desperately needed."

As criticism of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's response to the coronavirus pandemic continues to stack up, global Indigenous rights advocates and the Arara people are raising new concerns that the crisis could devastate the recently-contacted tribe in the Xingu basin of the Amazon rainforest.

Leaked DHS document undercuts Trump’s portrayal of antifa as a deadly nationwide menace

Published

37 mins ago

on

June 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has repeatedly cited antifa as a destructive menace responsible for all violence that's taken place during anti-police brutality demonstrations across the United States.

However, an internal Department of Homeland Security document obtained by the Washington Post's Greg Sargent shows that there is no mention of antifa in the agency's assessment of the biggest "protest-related" threats to law enforcement officials.

Instead, the document lists anti-government demonstrators who tend to fall on the right-wing side of the spectrum, as well as anarchist demonstrators who are more left wing.

