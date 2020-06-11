Quantcast
#UglyPresident trends nationwide after Trump was taken to task in viral video

1 min ago

President Donald Trump was the focus of scorn on Thursday evening after a new campaign video went viral.

The video, by the federal PAC Meidas Touch, focused on comments Trump made about protesters against police violence.

“It was a beautiful scene,” though it’s not “supposed to” be, when National Guard troops went in and cut through protesters “like a knife cutting butter,” Trump said. Noting that they managed to stop the violence even if it meant, “yes there was some tear gas.”

Here’s some of the commentary on the “ugly president”:

