#UglyPresident trends nationwide after Trump was taken to task in viral video
President Donald Trump was the focus of scorn on Thursday evening after a new campaign video went viral.
The video, by the federal PAC Meidas Touch, focused on comments Trump made about protesters against police violence.
“It was a beautiful scene,” though it’s not “supposed to” be, when National Guard troops went in and cut through protesters “like a knife cutting butter,” Trump said. Noting that they managed to stop the violence even if it meant, “yes there was some tear gas.”
📺 NEW VIDEO
None of this is beautiful. Vote out this #UglyPresident. pic.twitter.com/vtfaJ4lxNG
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) June 12, 2020
Here’s some of the commentary on the “ugly president”:
“I’ll never forget. You saw the scene.”
“And yes, I’ll never forget it…”
“IT WAS A BEAUTIFUL SCENE…LIKE A KNIFE CUTTING
BUTTER.”
It’s NOT SUPPOSED TO BE a BEAUTIFUL scene..BUT TO HIM IT WAS!#UglyPresidentpic.twitter.com/QWXZegZv7J
— #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) June 12, 2020
Thinking about some1 from Trumps PR team saying, “Ah Fu*k #UglyPresident is trending” should help us all sleep well tonight. 😂
— Jordan ❌ei (@J_Mei21) June 12, 2020
⚠️@realDonaldTrump says that violence against peaceful protesters is “beautiful.”
VOTE. HIM. OUT.#DictatorTrump #UglyPresident @MeidasTouch
pic.twitter.com/OEV9gzuzos
— Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) June 12, 2020
Don’t vote for a bleached, impeached, beseeched leech, who likes to screech hate speech. #UglyPresident pic.twitter.com/8oRgfVg1d6
— Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@zaharako) June 12, 2020
Donald Trump flew to Dallas to hold a law enforcement symposium where he snubbed all of the city's top law enforcement officers, who are all African-American.
That's where he showed his true colors as a psychopath.#UglyPresident pic.twitter.com/a2HxjZs5TB
— Grant Stern (@grantstern) June 12, 2020
If you don't tweet #UglyPresident, we're going to have to assume you stand with Tucker. Do you really want that on your conscience? pic.twitter.com/rHvyUJWJ86
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) June 12, 2020
This #UglyPresident is a disgrace to humanity. A vile despicable putrid shell of a person. You will be defeated by a landslide you evil hateful sociopath!!!
— Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) June 12, 2020
Burn his words into your memory.
Burn these images into your memory.
NONE of this is "beautiful."#UglyPresidentpic.twitter.com/ize2wtP732
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 12, 2020