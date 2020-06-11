UglyPresident trends nationwide after Trump was taken to task in viral video

President Donald Trump was the focus of scorn on Thursday evening after a new campaign video went viral.

The video, by the federal PAC Meidas Touch, focused on comments Trump made about protesters against police violence.

“It was a beautiful scene,” though it’s not “supposed to” be, when National Guard troops went in and cut through protesters “like a knife cutting butter,” Trump said. Noting that they managed to stop the violence even if it meant, “yes there was some tear gas.”

📺 NEW VIDEO None of this is beautiful. Vote out this #UglyPresident. pic.twitter.com/vtfaJ4lxNG — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) June 12, 2020

Here’s some of the commentary on the “ugly president”:

“I’ll never forget. You saw the scene.” “And yes, I’ll never forget it…” “IT WAS A BEAUTIFUL SCENE…LIKE A KNIFE CUTTING

BUTTER.” It’s NOT SUPPOSED TO BE a BEAUTIFUL scene..BUT TO HIM IT WAS!#UglyPresidentpic.twitter.com/QWXZegZv7J — #TuckFrump (@realTuckFrumper) June 12, 2020

Thinking about some1 from Trumps PR team saying, “Ah Fu*k #UglyPresident is trending” should help us all sleep well tonight. 😂 — Jordan ❌ei (@J_Mei21) June 12, 2020

Don’t vote for a bleached, impeached, beseeched leech, who likes to screech hate speech. #UglyPresident pic.twitter.com/8oRgfVg1d6 — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@zaharako) June 12, 2020

Donald Trump flew to Dallas to hold a law enforcement symposium where he snubbed all of the city's top law enforcement officers, who are all African-American. That's where he showed his true colors as a psychopath.#UglyPresident pic.twitter.com/a2HxjZs5TB — Grant Stern (@grantstern) June 12, 2020

If you don't tweet #UglyPresident, we're going to have to assume you stand with Tucker. Do you really want that on your conscience? pic.twitter.com/rHvyUJWJ86 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) June 12, 2020

This #UglyPresident is a disgrace to humanity. A vile despicable putrid shell of a person. You will be defeated by a landslide you evil hateful sociopath!!! pic.twitter.com/IVqE31qx6V — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) June 12, 2020

