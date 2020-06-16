US approves first ‘digital therapeutic’ game for ADHD
US health officials have approved the first game-based treatment for children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, part of a trend toward “digital therapeutics” or software to address certain conditions.
The Food and Drug Administration said Monday it approved the sale by prescription of the game EndeavorRX from health tech startup Akili Interactive for children aged 8-12 who have been diagnosed with ADHD.
The FDA said this was the first digital therapeutic intended to treat ADHD, as well as the first game-based therapeutic approved for any type of condition.
The game, designed to improve cognitive function, is designed as part of a program that may also include other kinds of therapy, medication, and educational programs.
“The EndeavorRx device offers a non-drug option for improving symptoms associated with ADHD in children and is an important example of the growing field of digital therapy and digital therapeutics,” said Jeffrey Shuren, director of the FDA Center for Devices and Radiological Health.
Digital therapeutics have been approved for certain treatments such as addiction disorders and are being testing for a range of other conditions from chronic pain to anxiety.
EndeavorRX allows children to control cartoon-like characters on a type of hoverboard and is designed to target and activate neural systems through sensory stimuli and motor challenges to improve cognitive functioning.
“We’re proud to make history today with FDA’s decision,” said Eddie Martucci, chief executive officer of Akili.
“With EndeavorRx, we’re using technology to help treat a condition in an entirely new way as we directly target neurological function through medicine that feels like entertainment.”
The approval of EndeavorRx followed studies of some 600 children diagnosed with ADHD.
The company said the research found that after four weeks of EndeavorRx treatment, one-third of children no longer had a measurable attention deficit on at least one measure of objective attention and that about half of parents saw a meaningful change in their child’s day-to-day impairments after one month of treatment with EndeavorRx.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
There have been 6,500 lynchings since the end of the Civil War in America: study reveals
A new study has revealed that there were at least 2,000 lynchings of Black men, women and children in the 12 years of Reconstruction for a total of 6,500 since 1865.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution cited an extensive study by the Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) that has cataloged case after case of mob attacks before and after the Civil War.
Activism
Caught on video: Black child playing basketball alone hides in fear when he sees police drive by
A black child was caught on video hiding in fear at the sight of a police car driving by.
The video was posted on Twitter this week by an account called BlackCultureEntertainment.
Video shows the boy, who appears to be younger than 15, dribbling a basketball alone in a driveway.
The boy apparently spots a police cruiser and quickly ducks behind a parked vehicle until the officer drives by.
Watch the video below, which was credited to the Instagram account lacetight.
The FEAR our kids are living in😪😓💔 pic.twitter.com/DhwQk56RKx
Breaking Banner
What George Floyd’s dying breaths tell our fractured nation
For writers like me, one of the soundest pieces of advice over the last week came from columnist and film historian Mark Harris, who tweeted on Saturday, “I am calling on all my white colleagues to join me in a 24-hour moratorium on personal essays about our feelings.”
This prompted many to ask, why just 24 hours? Fair question, but sorry, time’s up and I have a few things to humbly—very humbly—offer. You can ponder or dismiss these as the random thoughts of a white, Vietnam era demonstrator who still remembers watching on live TV Martin Luther King, Jr. as he gave his “I have a dream speech” from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, the same sacred place occupied by National Guard troops just days ago.