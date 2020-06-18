US civil rights groups call for Facebook ad boycott over hate speech
US civil rights groups have called for advertisers to boycott Facebook in July, saying hate speech and incitement to violence are not being moderated on the platform.
The campaign comes as the social media giant faces growing pressure over its hands-off approach to misinformation and inflammatory posts, such as those by US President Donald Trump.
The #StopHateForProfit appeal — also shared in a full-page ad taken out in the Los Angeles Times newspaper on Wednesday — was supported by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, ColorOfChange, FreePress and Sleeping Giants.
“Today, we ask all companies in solidarity with the American values of freedom, equality and justice not to advertise Facebook services in July,” said a statement posted on the ADL website.
The group claimed the social media company made an estimated $70 billion annually from ads.
The campaign was a reaction to “Facebook’s long history of allowing racist, violent and verifiably false content to run rampant on its platform.”
“Let’s send a powerful message to Facebook: your profits are not worth promoting hatred, intolerance, racism, anti-Semitism and violence.”
The group criticized Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to not moderate the US president — only a day after the CEO again defended his decision not to limit Trump’s often controversial, incendiary and inaccurate posts.
Twitter’s decision in May to hide one of Trump’s tweets for “glorifying violence” exposed turmoil at Facebook, with employees rebelling against Zuckerberg’s refusal to sanction false or inflammatory posts by Trump.
Wichita mayor’s new civil rights board goes off the rails after member tells black people to get over slavery
The civil rights board created by Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple has gone off the rails after it was revealed that one of its members told black Americans to get over slavery.
The Wichita Eagle reports that Allen Stoker, an appointee on Wichita's Council on Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights, has made several racist Facebook posts in recent weeks despite the fact that he volunteered to serve on a committee whose goal is to improve racial equality.
"So, if people are so pissed off about being brought here against their will... why aren’t they buying tickets back home?" Stoker wrote about slavery in one Facebook post. "Must not be that big of a deal."
Trump defended Saudi journalist’s murder to distract from Ivanka’s ‘disturbing’ emails: Bolton book
John Bolton's new book claims President Donald Trump defended Saudi Arabia's grisly murder of a journalist to distract from daughter Ivanka Trump's wrongdoing.
Ivanka Trump, a White House adviser, conducted government business from a private email account, according to public records obtained in 2017, but they're getting fresh new attention after excerpts of Bolton's book were reported in the media, reported the Huffington Post.
Walter Shaub, former head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, highlighted two messages obtained through the Freedom of Information Act showing Ivanka Trump conducting government business with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos weeks before she had an official government role.
Mysterious ‘UFO’ captures imaginations in Japan
It's hardly the stuff of little green men, but a mysterious balloon-like object seen floating across the skies of northern Japan has captured national attention, even prompting questions to the government.
The unidentified flying object was first spotted on Wednesday morning when residents in northern Sendai city took to social media to post pictures and debate what they were seeing.
"This white thing isn't moving at all. What is it? Can anyone tell me?" wrote one user, with others chiming in using the hashtag "unidentified flying object" in Japanese.