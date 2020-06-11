Quantcast
Connect with us

Veteran pollster explains why Trump’s least-favorite poll from CNN might actually be accurate

Published

1 min ago

on

Veteran pollster Charlie Cook explained during Lawrence O’Donnell’s “Last Word” Wednesday that the CNN poll that President Donald Trump threatened to sue the network over could actually be accurate if polls for the last week are any indication.

Mocking the threat of litigation in Cook’s introduction, O’Donnell joked that Trump’s campaign “actually paid a lawyer” to put the threat in writing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Don’t mention the CNN poll where Trump is losing by 14 points because you might get a lawyer’s letter if you make any reference to it at all,” said O’Donnell with a smirk.

The “Cook Political Report” chief began by saying that he’s covered politics for 36 years and never seen it happen before. That said, the poll might not be too far off.

“The thing is, if you take the live interview, real people calling real people the average is about 10,” Cook began his explanation of Trump’s loss to former Vice President Joe Biden. “NBC/Wall Street Journal and ABC/Washington Post had it at 7. CNN had it 14. Quinnipiac and Marist had it at 11. Basically 10 is the average of the real polls.”

He went on to say that regardless there is also a margin of error of about 3 percent.

“He has clearly slipped several points, three or four points in the last few weeks and the thing is that CNN poll was actually taken after all the other polls were so it could be absolutely dead-on,” said Cook. “But look at the state polling. The Real Clear Politics Averages. He is behind in five of the six key states. Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and tied in North Carolina. Clearly there has been slippage. How much you could argue about.”

ADVERTISEMENT

O’Donnell also noted that a new Gallup poll was released this week showing Trump’s approval rating dropped to 39 percent. It’s a ten-point drop in just one month.

See the discussion below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you support making
changes to the American
police system?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Tens of thousands of rifle and pistol rounds were stored in the DC Armory for the military to use on Americans’: report

Published

32 mins ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

In a building, east of the U.S. Capitol sits the Washington, D.C. Armory. While some use it for an arena, auditorium, sports venue or event space, but it also is the home of the Washington, D.C. National Guard.

While D.C. is not a state, it still has a D.C. National Guard unit, which Americans met last week when they were dispatched by the White House to attack peaceful protesters at the siege on Lafayette Square outside the White House. Stored in the Armory for use by the Guard is a vault of weapons ready for them to be used on American protesters, reported the New York Times.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Retired general does a takedown of American military bases named after Confederate losers

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

It's rare that people want to build monuments, buildings or statues to people who lose, but in the case of many U.S. military bases, they're named after men who committed treason, lost battles and failed in the violent overthrow of the American government. The United States doesn't have a statue of King George III after he was defeated in the American Revolution.

Still, as retired General Mark Hertling pointed out, many of the U.S. military bases are named after military failures.

Braxton Bragg, the man for whom Ft. Bragg in North Carolina was named after, was one of the "worst" generals, he quoted. He lost most of his battles and wasn't exactly liked by his own soldiers.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Orwellian doublespeak’: CNN’s Anderson Cooper blasts Kayleigh McEnany’s defense of Trump’s conspiracy of Buffalo protester

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 10, 2020

By

On CNN Wednesday, anchor Anderson Cooper laid into White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for her defense of President Donald Trump's conspiracy theory about the Buffalo protester hospitalized by police.

"Here's the conspiracy theory which the president tweeted out to nearly 81 million followers. Quote, 'Buffalo protester shoved by police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away from appearing to scan police equipment in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a setup?' The whole notion that the president is tweeting about came from a Russian-born alleged 'reporter' on a fledgling right wing network who also has written for the Kremlin propaganda network Sputnik. You can't make this up."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image