WATCH: Fox News announces Biden beating Trump by double digits
Even Fox News can’t skew their polls enough to make Donald Trump look like he’s winning.
On the network’s hard news show, “On the Record,” Bret Baier Thursday evening announced that “Joe Biden is increasing his lead over President Trump. In brand-new Fox polls releasing right now.”
“The presumptive Democratic nominee holding a 50-38 advantage among registered voters. That is a four-point gain from last month in this poll. The president’s job approval numbers holding steady at 44% positive, 55% negative.”
New Fox News poll of registered voters has Biden leading Trump 50 to 38 pic.twitter.com/K2hebrMA50
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 18, 2020
The poll, according to the Fox News graphic, was of 1343 registered voters, and was taken June 13-16.
New Fox News poll of registered voters has Biden leading Trump 50 to 38 pic.twitter.com/K2hebrMA50
