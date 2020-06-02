WATCH: Joe Biden draws a direct line between Trump and notorious segregation-era racists

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered a damning speech that compared President Donald Trump’s approach to race relations with those used by two notoriously racist public figures in the 1960s.

In a speech delivered in Philadelphia, Biden slammed Trump for quoting notorious former Miami police chief Walter Headley in a Twitter post where he said that “shooting” would start if looters continued to steal.

“When you use the words, ‘When the looting starts, the shooting starts,’ they weren’t the words of a president,” he said. “They were the words of a racist Miami police chief in the ’60s.”

Biden then tied Trump to the even more infamous Bull Connor, who served as Birmingham, Alabama’s Commissioner of Public Safety in the 1960s.

“When he tweeted the protesters ‘would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs when people would have been really hurt,’ they weren’t the words of a president,” he said. “They were the kind of words Bull Connor would have used unleashing his dogs on innocent women and children.”

