WATCH: Jon Stewart returns to ‘The Daily Show’ to discuss the alternate reality inhabited by Republicans

Published

1 min ago

on

Comedian Jon Stewart returned to “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central on Thursday to discuss the state of America under President Donald Trump.

Stewart argued that America had not allowed “regular order” when discussing statues honoring Confederate generals who seceded from America to preserve the institution of slavery.

“The plaque on the statue is not history, it doesn’t say, ‘This motherf*cker thought that he should fight a war to ensure he could have slaves on his plantation,'” Stewart noted.

Stewart also offered his thoughts on the politicization of the COVID-19 pandemic, which he likened to people refusing to evacuate for a hurricane.

“This is a hurricane that, if we prepare for it, the hurricane weakens — and that doesn’t happen normally,” he explained. “But, because in this country we’ve set up parallel universes, in the multiverse the right lives in, this is an infringement.”

Watch:


