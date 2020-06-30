WATCH: Man gets hit over the head with a bottle during brawl over social distancing

A video is circulating showing a Saturday night brawl that broke out at an Arkansas bar that witnesses say was sparked over a dispute about social distancing, KARK reports.

A police report filed after the incident says the woman seen wearing a mask in the video warned two other patrons about sitting too close to her. An employee of the bar says the woman was apparently purposely coughing on other customers. A man who can be seen in the video wearing a ‘USA’ T-shirt apparently antagonized the woman by moving even closer to her, which escalated the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the argument became more heated, the woman’s boyfriend hit the man in the head with a bottle.

No one involved in the incident has filed charges.

Watch the video below: