Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Man gets hit over the head with a bottle during brawl over social distancing

Published

2 hours ago

on

A video is circulating showing a Saturday night brawl that broke out at an Arkansas bar that witnesses say was sparked over a dispute about social distancing, KARK reports.

A police report filed after the incident says the woman seen wearing a mask in the video warned two other patrons about sitting too close to her. An employee of the bar says the woman was apparently purposely coughing on other customers. A man who can be seen in the video wearing a ‘USA’ T-shirt apparently antagonized the woman by moving even closer to her, which escalated the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the argument became more heated, the woman’s boyfriend hit the man in the head with a bottle.

No one involved in the incident has filed charges.

Watch the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Florida cop charged with battery after video of him shoving kneeling protester went viral

Published

21 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

A video of a police officer shoving a kneeling protester went viral as part of a series of videos showing absurd police brutality during the Black Lives Matter protests around the country, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

"Steven Pohorence, the Fort Lauderdale police officer accused of shoving a kneeling protester last month during a Black Lives Matters protest, has been charged with battery, the Broward State Attorney’s office announced Tuesday," the report said.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Texas Medical Association reverses course and calls on GOP to cancel Houston convention as coronavirus surges

Published

25 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

The Texas Medical Association on Tuesday called on the Republican Party of Texas to cancel its in-person July convention scheduled to take place in Houston, one of the country’s coronavirus hot spots.

The latest development comes one day after The Texas Tribune reported on the Texas Medical Association’s sponsorship of the convention, an indoor gathering that is not requiring masks of the 6,000 people expected to attend. On Monday, TMA told the Tribune that it would not rescind its sponsorship and had not called on the Republican Party to cancel its convention.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘They can’t even get their stories straight’: Reporter mocks Republican excuses for Trump’s ignorance on Russia bounty

Published

51 mins ago

on

June 30, 2020

By

The New York Times confirmed Tuesday that money from a Russian military account did send large financial transfers into Taliban-linked bank accounts. Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace about it, reporter Adam Goldman explained that the more information that becomes known, the more convoluted the excuses and explanations are from Republicans.

Goldman's reporting revealed that President Donald Trump was informed about Russian bounty on American soldiers as part of his Presidential Daily Briefing (PDB) on February 27. Trump has called the Times "fake news" and said that intelligence told him that the story wasn't "credible."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image